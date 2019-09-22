Sunday, Sep 22, 2019 | Last Update : 05:01 AM IST

Congress, DMK reach accord, AIADMK is battle-ready

THE ASIAN AGE. | D SEKAR
Published : Sep 22, 2019, 4:52 am IST
Updated : Sep 22, 2019, 4:52 am IST

The Vikravandi seat, already held by DMK, will be re-contested by it.

 DMK president MK Stalin

CHENNAI: The opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Congress in Tamil Nadu quickly reached an accord in fighting the ensuing October 21 byelections for two Assembly constituencies from Nanguneri and Vikravandi, hours after the Election Commission announced the schedule on Saturday, shoring up their electoral alliance which was under some strain in recent weeks.

The DMK agreed to let Congress re-contest the Nanguneri seat though the Dravidian party was also eyeing it this time after its huge victory in the Lok Sabha elections. The Vikravandi seat, already held by DMK, will be re-contested by it.

The reaffirmation of the DMK-Congress poll pact came after a meeting the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Azhagiri had with the DMK president M.K. Stalin at the latter’s headquarters. Senior Congress leader Kumari Ananthan, also accompanied Azhagiri for the meeting.

After the meeting, Mr Stalin told reporters that at the meeting of both the party leaders, it was decided that DMK will again contest Vikravandi seat, while Congress would be in the fray again for the Nanguneri seat, which was earlier won by the national party. The Kamaraj Nagar seat in Puducherry has also been allotted to the Congress, Mr. Stalin said.

Leaders of both the parties said that their respective candidates would be announced soon. Asked what would be the issues for the Assembly by-elections, Mr Stalin said, “people will give a fitting reply to the ruling party AIADMK”.

Meanwhile, the DMK general council meeting scheduled for October 6 has been postponed due to the Assembly by-polls. Fresh date for it will be announced later. Party aspirants for DMK ticket could submit their forms on Monday, Stalin said, adding, interviews will be held on September 24 after which the candidate will be announced.

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Tanushree Dutta, Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tanushree and others spotted in Mumbai

The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) has finally taken place on Wednesday night. The biggest award night of Bollywood was attended by many celebs like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Malavika Mohanan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA 2019: Salman, Alia, Ranveer-Deepika & others dazzle on green carpet

On Monday, Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Arjun Rampal and others dazzled on the green carpet of pre-IIFA event, IIFA Rocks in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA Rocks: Vicky, Katrina, Radhika & others dazzle on green carpet

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen is right now madly in love with handsome hunk and model Rohman Shawl. The 43-year-old actor has been dating 28-year-old Rohman for a quite a long time. The duo has always been sharing their cosy yet romantic pictures on Instagram and giving relationship goals. (Photos: Instagram)

Sushmita Sen & beau Rohman Shawl's cosy pics set out relationship goals

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar have recently attended the world premiere of their upcoming film, The Sky is Pink at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019. PeeCee along with her 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor dazzled on the red carpet of TIFF. (Photos: AP)

TIFF 2019: 'The Sky Is Pink' stars Priyanka, Farhan dazzle on red carpet

On Thursday, people bid adieu to lord Ganesha after worshipping him for 11 days during Ganpati festival. Like commoners, Bollywood celebs like Bhushan Kumar and Neil Nitin Mukesh were also seen saying good bye to 'Bappa' and chanted, 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Visarjan 2019: Bollywood celebs bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa

