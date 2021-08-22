Sunday, Aug 22, 2021 | Last Update : 02:40 AM IST

  India   All India  22 Aug 2021  Bad weather claims life of Army Jawan
India, All India

Bad weather claims life of Army Jawan

PTI
Published : Aug 22, 2021, 12:05 am IST
Updated : Aug 22, 2021, 12:05 am IST

The affected personnel were admitted at the military hospital in Pathankot and are being provided with required medical care

One Army personnel died and a few others were injured during a supervised training at Mamun military station near Pathankot in Punjab. (Representational Photo:AFP)
 One Army personnel died and a few others were injured during a supervised training at Mamun military station near Pathankot in Punjab. (Representational Photo:AFP)

New Delhi: One Army personnel died and a few others were injured during a supervised training at Mamun military station near Pathankot in Punjab on Saturday as the weather conditions were “severe”.

The Indian Army said the “affected” personnel were admitted at the military hospital in Pathankot and are being provided with required medical care.
The Army statement said, “In an organised, supervised and monitored training activity undertaken by 11 officers, 11 JCOs (junior commissioned officers) and 120 other ranks near Pathankot, due to severe weather conditions, there has been one fatal casualty.”

 

“A few individuals including some officers/JCOs were admitted in Military Hospital, Pathankot,” it said. Army had earlier said the weather was hot and humid when the training was taking place.

Tags: army personnel, pathankot
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Inspector general of police Vijay Kumar. (Photo:ANI)

J&K IG alert to Taliban ingress

A Taliban fighter stands guard along a road near the site of an Ashura procession which is held to mark the death of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Mohammad, along a road in Herat on August 19, 2021, amid the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. (Photo:AFP)

15 held in Assam for pro-Taliban social media posts

Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D. (Photo:Zyduscadila)

More clarity on ZyCOV-D vaccine price by next week, says Zydus Group MD Sharvil Patel

The people cited above said the Indians were taken away for questioning and it is not unusual under the current circumstances. (Representational-AFP)

Indians detained on way to Kabul airport; Released subsequently: Reports

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham