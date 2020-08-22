Kozhikode air crash: 53-year-old Wayanad man succumbs to his injuries; death toll now at 20

The flight from Dubai with 190 people onboard overshot the tabletop runway at the Karipur airport and fell into a valley.

Officials stand on the debris of the Air India Express flight that skidded off a runway while landing in Kozhikode. (PTI)

Kozhikode: A 53-year-old man, injured in the Air India Express plane crash here on August 7, died at a hospitalon Saturday, taking the toll in the mishap to 20. V Ibrahim from Wayanad district died here this noon, District Information Officer said.

Eighteen people, including the pilot andco-pilot, were killed and several others injured when the flight from Dubai with 190 people onboard overshot the tabletop runway at the Karipur airport and fell into a valley.

Days after the mishap, 68-year-old Aravindakshan, under treatment for leg injuries, had died of cardiac arrest, taking the toll to 19.