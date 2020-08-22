Jammu and Kashmir: Security personnel kill one militant in Baramulla encounter

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Check-i-Saloosa area of Kreeri in north Kashmir's Baramulla district this morning

Srinagar: An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Check-i-Saloosa area of Kreeri in north Kashmir's Baramulla district this morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants, a police official said.

Militants fired at the forces as they were conducting searches in the area. The security forces retaliated, resulting in an encounter in which one militant killed.

His identity and group affiliation is being ascertained, the police official said.