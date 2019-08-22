Thursday, Aug 22, 2019 | Last Update : 08:48 PM IST

India, All India

PM Modi uses Pak airspace to travel to France

ANI
Published : Aug 22, 2019, 8:03 pm IST
Updated : Aug 22, 2019, 8:05 pm IST

The airspace had been shut following the airstrikes by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on February 26.

PM Modi embarks on a three-nation visit to Bahrain, UAE and France. (Photo: ANI)
 PM Modi embarks on a three-nation visit to Bahrain, UAE and France. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: For the first time after February's Balakot airstrike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday used the Pakistani airspace to travel to France for a bilateral meet.
The airspace had been shut following the airstrikes by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on February 26.

IAF planes had destroyed terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot area, following the February 14 Pulwama terror attack which killed over 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir.

The CRPF personnel lost their lives after their convoy was attacked by a JeM terrorist. India got a major diplomatic win after Pakistan-based JeM chief Masood Azhar was blacklisted by the UN Security Council (UNSC) on May 1.

During the first stop in his three-nation visit, PM Modi is slated to hold a bilateral with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday evening.

On August 23, the leader will leave for a bilateral meet to the UAE on the second leg of his visit. He will hold a bilateral meeting with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan apart from his other engagements.

After this, on August 24, Modi will visit the Kingdom of Bahrain, where he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Prince Shaikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa. He will also call upon the King of Bahrain Shaikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and other leaders.

The Prime Minister will again be in France from August 25 to August 26 to participate in the G-7 Summit meetings at the invitation of President Macron.

Tags: narendra modi, pakistan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

NABARD's audit report revealed a breach of several banking laws and RBI guidelines by the accused in the distribution of loans to sugar factories and spinning mills. (Photo: PTI)

Bombay HC directs case be filed against Ajit Pawar, 70 Others In Bank Scam

Two committees have been formed for the preparation of the program which will be headed by Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. (Photo: ANI)

BJP plans nationwide public awareness campaign on Article 370 from Sept 1

Chidambaram was arrested on Wednesday night from his South Delhi house by CBI officials. (Photo: File)

INX case: Chidambaram in CBI custody till Aug 26; SC to hear tomorrow

Just before his arrest on Wednesday, Chidambaram made a dramatic appearance at the Congress headquarter, where he read a statement to the press clarifying his position. (Photo: File | ANI)

'Dream Budget' to INX nightmare: Chidambaram faces toughest test of career

MOST POPULAR

1

Yamaha XSR250 on the cards?

2

'They call you #MEGASTAR and I call you Appa': Ram wishes father Chiranjeevi on B'Day

3

Forget Apple AirPods; these ‘Buds’ get the excellent rating

4

French zoo upset that visitors wrote names on rhino's back

5

Tharoor supports Chidambaram with another word, netizens reach out for dictionary

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham