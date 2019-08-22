Thursday, Aug 22, 2019 | Last Update : 01:08 PM IST

India, All India

MNS chief Raj Thackeray reaches ED office for questioning in IL&FS Probe

PTI
Published : Aug 22, 2019, 12:04 pm IST
Updated : Aug 22, 2019, 12:17 pm IST

The MNS leader reached the ED office around 11.30 am, accompanied by wife Sharmila, son Amit and daughter in law Mitali.

The ED has summoned Raj in a case pertaining to alleged irregularities related to Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) loan to Kohinoor CTNL. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)
 The ED has summoned Raj in a case pertaining to alleged irregularities related to Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) loan to Kohinoor CTNL. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai: MNS chief Raj Thackeray, summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, on Thursday reached the agency's office in south Mumbai with his family members in tow. The MNS leader reached the ED office around 11.30 am, accompanied by wife Sharmila, son Amit and daughter in law Mitali.

After Raj entered the office alone, his family members camped at a nearby hotel. The ED has summoned Raj in a case pertaining to alleged irregularities related to Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) loan to Kohinoor CTNL.

Mumbai police imposed section 144 of CrPC (banning unlawful assembly) outside the ED office and in some parts of Dadar, where the MNS chief resides and parts of central Mumbai. The move was taken apprehending law and order problem, a police official said.

"Raj has appealed his party workers not to throng outside the ED office but we don't want to take any chances," the official said.

Meanwhile, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande, wearing a tee shirt with "EDiot Hitler" was taken into custody by police Thursday morning. The tee shirt also had the Nazis' principal symbol the hakenkreuz, "hooked-cross" (which resembles the Swastika) printed on it.

Read |

MNS workers Santosh Dhuri and Rajan More were detained from Mumbai and Thane respectively. "We have imposed section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code under the jurisdiction of Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station, where the ED office is located," the official said.

Section 144 prohibits assembly of more than four persons in an area where there is likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility, he said.

Thackeray had appealed the party workers not to protest over the issue, there are possibilities of gathering of supporters outside the ED office, the official said. "The area outside the ED office has been covered with barricades from three sides of the building and there is just one way to enter or exit," the official said.

Police personnel have been deployed in Dadar area in central Mumbai and other places where MNS has stronghold, to maintain law and order, the official said. Mumbai police on Wednesday served notices to MNS functionaries and several party workers under section 149 of CrPC as a precautionary measure, he said.

Section 149 pertains to prevention of cognisable offences. The ED is probing alleged irregularities relating to loans and equity investment worth over Rs 450 crore by IL&FS in Kohinoor CTNL Infrastructure Company, which is developing Kohinoor Square tower in Mumbai's Dadar area. Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi's son Unmesh Joshi was also summoned by the ED in this case.

Tags: mns, raj thackeray, ed, il&fs case
Location: India, Maharashtra

Latest From India

The Senas win will make up for the loss Danve had faced at the hands of Prashant Bamb of the BJP from Gangapur constituency in Aurangabad district during the 2014 Assembly elections. (Photo: Facebook | @AmbadasDanve)

Shiv Sena candidate Ambadas Danve wins Maharashta legislative council election

Opposition parties, including the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and the DMK, protested on Thursday to demand the release of political leaders under detention in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

'Release leaders detained in J&K', Oppn parties protest at Jantar Mantar

A fresh political acrimony broke out with TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu seeking an explanation from the government. (Photo: File)

Naidu accuses Jagan govt of conspiring to shift capital; YSRCP rejects claim

After the first four choppers, another batch had come to the air base and the eight Apaches are likely to be inducted in the first go. (Photo: file)

Defence Minister to induct Apache attack choppers at Pathankot Air Base

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Sara Ali Khan clicks selfie with kids on Mumbai airport; check out this viral clip

2

WHO says microplastics in water not harmful to health

3

Apple’s bad month just got a lot worse

4

Watch: Mamata Banerjee makes tea, shares with locals

5

Introducing iPhone 11 Pro; a master class with crazy tech

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham