Thursday, Aug 22, 2019 | Last Update : 07:02 AM IST

India, All India

FIR against Mukul Roy over Rs 70 lakh bribe, moves Calcutta HC

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Aug 22, 2019, 6:12 am IST
Updated : Aug 22, 2019, 6:12 am IST

Mukul Roy’s name is mentioned among the list of three accused, according to sources.

Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy
 Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy

Kolkata: Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy has landed in fresh trouble after he was booked in an FIR on cheating charges for allegedly taking around Rs 70 lakh as bribe through his aides from a man, assuring him to get a berth in a railway panel. To thwart arrest, he moved the Calcutta high court for anticipatory bail on Wednesday following the arrest of one of his aides Baban Ghosh, a BJP labour wing leader, from Patuli.

Mr Baban, the BJP labour cell general secretary, was caught late on Tuesday night in the case which was initiated at the Sarsuna police station under Section 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) among other charges of the IPC. Mr Roy’s name is mentioned among the list of three accused, according to sources.

Santu Ganguly, the victim, lodged the complaint about cheating of Rs 70 lakh with the police against the trio in January this year, said DCP (southwest) Nilanjan Biswas. Mr Ganguly alleged that Mr Baban using the name of Mr Roy took the money from him in several rounds assuring him of ma-king him a member of Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee under the railway ministry.

Tags: calcutta high court, mukul roy

