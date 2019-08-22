Thursday, Aug 22, 2019 | Last Update : 03:55 AM IST

India, All India

Enforcement Directorate to probe more FIPB clearances

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 22, 2019, 2:15 am IST
Updated : Aug 22, 2019, 2:15 am IST

The FIPB, that used to work under the Union finance ministry, has now been scrapped.

P. Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)
 P. Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday decided to widen its money-laundering probe against former finance minister P. Chidambaram him as it suspects his role in granting allegedly illegal FIPB clearances to at least four more business deals.

Prior to his arrest, Mr Chidambaram on Wednesday claimed he had not been accused of any wrongdoing in the INX Media case nor he and his family members had been chargesheeted in the case. Experts believe that fearing that the current case against the former minister might fail judicial scrutiny, the ED decided to widen the ambit of its probe.

The Central probe agencies are already investigating the former finance minister for the alleged corruption in two business deals — one involving INX Media and the other involving Aircel-Maxis. Sources said the ED has come across evidence where alleged illegal deposits of over Rs 300 crores were made in a single shell firm after purported kickbacks were received by Mr Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram in lieu of granting illegal Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) approvals. Sources said the ED is probing the former finance minister’s role in grating alleged illegal FIPB approvals in at least four cases involving Diageo Scotland Ltd, Katara Holdings, Essar Steel Ltd and Elforge Ltd. The FIPB, that used to work under the Union finance ministry, has now been scrapped.

The senior Congress leader is already facing a  probe by the agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for grant of FIPB approval in an allegedly illegal manner in the Aircel-Maxis and INX Media cases. The ED has found, sources said, that Mr Chidambaram and his son are “beneficial owners” of several shell firms that were incorporated both in India and abroad. INX Media was owned by media entrepreneurs Peter Mukerjea and his wife Indrani Mukerjea. Both are in a Mumbai jail for killing Sheena Bora, the daughter of Indrani Mukerjea from her former husband. The CBI backed its case with a statement from Indrani Mukerjea, who has turned approver. Indrani Mukerjea said INX Media got a favourable deal after she had a meeting with Mr Chidambaram seeking FIPB clearance in 2008.

Tags: enforcement directorate, p. chidambaram

Latest From India

Ustad Vilayat Khan with Ustad Shujaat Khan

The story of Ustad Vilayat Khan in his own words: ‘Komal Gandhar’

Amit Shah (Photo: ANI)

BJP plans campaign to educate people on 370

The state government has set a target of 1,000 such tribunals, of which the first 200 are nearing completion.a

200 new foreigners’ tribunals in Assam to tackle NRC rush

Official spokesman Syed Sehrish Asgar said the Jammu division was also peaceful on Wednesday. (Photo: AFP)

Trouble erupts in Valley areas

MOST POPULAR

1

More than 2,300 tigers killed and trafficked this century: report

2

Vijay Sethupathi to play this role in Aamir Khan's 'Lal Singh Chaddha'? find out

3

'Bikini Airline' Vietjet to launch India operations with offer tickets starting from Rs 9

4

SBI plans to establish nearly 10 lakh YONO Cash Points

5

Watch: UK supermarkets go ‘nude’, test plastic-free zones

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham