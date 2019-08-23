Thursday, Aug 22, 2019 | Last Update : 10:16 PM IST

India, All India

Bombay HC directs case be filed against Ajit Pawar, 70 Others In Bank Scam

PTI
Published : Aug 22, 2019, 8:45 pm IST
Updated : Aug 22, 2019, 8:58 pm IST

Besides Pawar, NCP leader Jayant Patil and several senior cooperative bank officials will also be booked.

NABARD's audit report revealed a breach of several banking laws and RBI guidelines by the accused in the distribution of loans to sugar factories and spinning mills. (Photo: PTI)
 NABARD's audit report revealed a breach of several banking laws and RBI guidelines by the accused in the distribution of loans to sugar factories and spinning mills. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court directed Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Thursday to register a First Information Report (FIR) against Nationalist Congress Pary leader Ajit Pawar and over 70 others in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam case.

The court held that prima facie, there was "credible evidence" against them in the case.

A bench of Justices S C Dharmadhikari and S K Shinde directed the EOW to file the FIR within the next five days.

Besides former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, those accused in the case include NCP leader Jayant Patil and several senior cooperative bank officials from 34 districts in the state.

The accused allegedly were complicit in causing losses worth Rs. 1,000 crore to MSCB between 2007 and 2011.

A subsequent inspection conducted by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), and a charge sheet filed by a quasi-judicial inquiry commission under the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies (MCS) Act blamed Ajit Pawar and other accused, including several directors of the bank.

It said their decisions, actions and inactions caused such losses to the bank.

NABARD's audit report revealed a breach of several banking laws and RBI guidelines by the accused in the distribution of loans to sugar factories and spinning mills and the subsequent default on repayment and recovery of such loans. At that time, Ajit Pawar was the director of the bank.

However, despite the inspection reports, no FIR was filed in the case.

Local activist Surinder Arora filed a complaint with the EOW in the case in 2015 and approached the high court, seeking that an FIR be registered.

On Thursday, the high court held that prima facie, the NABARD's inspection report, the complaint, and the charge sheet under the MCS Act showed there existed "credible evidence" against the accused in the case.

Tags: ajit pawar, cooperative bank scam
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Kodela Sivaprasad was the Speaker during the Telugu Desam Party's tenure. (Photo: FIle0

Ex-Speaker admits lifting computers, ACs from Andhra Assembly to prevent spoilage

Sonia Gandhi addressing 'Rajiv 75' event in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

Rajiv never used power to destroy freedom of people: Congress President

The Apollo is a 538 km-wide crater named after NASA's Apollo moon missions and it is located on the moon's southern hemisphere. The Mare Orientale, on the other hand, is said to be over 3 billion years old and about 950 km wide. (Photo: ISRO | Twitter)

Chandrayaan-2: ISRO posts first image of moon, shows 2 major landmarks

PM Modi embarks on a three-nation visit to Bahrain, UAE and France. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi uses Pak airspace to travel to France

MOST POPULAR

1

Ex-Speaker admits lifting computers, ACs from Andhra Assembly to prevent spoilage

2

Yamaha XSR250 on the cards?

3

'They call you #MEGASTAR and I call you Appa': Ram wishes father Chiranjeevi on B'Day

4

Forget Apple AirPods; these ‘Buds’ get the excellent rating

5

French zoo upset that visitors wrote names on rhino's back

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham