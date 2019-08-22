Thursday, Aug 22, 2019 | Last Update : 11:38 AM IST

Ayodhya land dispute case: SC commences hearing for 10th day

PTI
Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for Gopal Singh Visharad, one of the original litigants, commenced arguments before the bench.

The Supreme Court on Thursday commenced hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case for the 10th day, with counsel for the one of the original litigants seeking enforcement of his rights to worship at the disputed site. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday commenced hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case for the 10th day, with counsel for the one of the original litigants seeking enforcement of his rights to worship at the disputed site.

A five-Judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was hearing the title dispute. Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for Gopal Singh Visharad, one of the original litigants, commenced arguments before the bench.

Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

Babri Masjid was demolished by right-wing activists on December 6, 1992 in Ayodhya, leading to a protracted legal battle.

