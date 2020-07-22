Wednesday, Jul 22, 2020 | Last Update : 05:38 PM IST

120th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,195,674

36,810

Recovered

752,596

24,303

Deaths

28,781

596

Maharashtra32703118221712276 Tamil Nadu1806431266702626 Delhi1260961061183690 Karnataka71069254601469 Andhra Pradesh5866825574758 Uttar Pradesh53288318551229 Gujarat50465365042200 Telangana4770436385429 West Bengal47030280351182 Rajasthan3159922889581 Bihar2856418741198 Haryana2746220952364 Assam267731803469 Madhya Pradesh2331015684738 Odisha1983513310139 Jammu and Kashmir152588455263 Kerala13995589045 Punjab108897389263 Jharkhand6243294261 Chhatisgarh5731411429 Uttarakhand4849329755 Goa4027244926 Tripura334519268 Puducherry2300136931 Manipur201513840 Himachal Pradesh1681107711 Nagaland10874850 Arunachal Pradesh8583033 Chandigarh75151812 Meghalaya514774 Sikkim3431080 Mizoram3171680
  India   All India  22 Jul 2020  Coronavirus cases in India all set to cross 12 lakh mark today
India, All India

Coronavirus cases in India all set to cross 12 lakh mark today

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 22, 2020, 1:15 pm IST
Updated : Jul 22, 2020, 1:20 pm IST

Wednesday was the seventh consecutive day of COVID-19 cases increasing by over 30,000.

Reinforcing our health workers. (PTI)
 Reinforcing our health workers. (PTI)

India is just eight thousand short of breaching the 12 lakh mark, which the country is most likely to cross by the end of the day. With 37,724 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, India's tally reached 11,92,915 on Wednesday, while recoveries surged to 7,53,049 after 28,472 people recuperated in a day. This is the seventh consecutive day of COVID-19 cases increasing by over 30,000.

The death toll due to the disease rose to 28,732 with 648 people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours. There were 4,11,133 active cases of coronavirus infection on Wednesday in the country, while 7,53,049 people had recovered so far.Thus, 63.13 per cent people have recovered so far.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,47,24,546 samples were tested up to July 21, with 3,43,243 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Maharashtra reported the highest number of cases at 3,27,031 followed by Tamil Nadu at 1,80,643, Delhi at 1,25,096, Karnataka at 71,069, Andhra Pradesh at 58,668, Uttar Pradesh at 53,288, Gujarat at 50,379 and Telangana at 47,705.

The number of COVID-19 cases went up to 47,030 in West Bengal, 31,373 in Rajasthan, 28,952 in Bihar, 27,462 in Haryana, 25,382 in Assam and 24,095 in Madhya Pradesh. Odisha has reported 18,757 infections, Jammu and Kashmir 15,258, Kerala 13,994, while Punjab has 10,889 cases.

Of the total 28,732 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra topped the tally with 12,276 fatalities, followed by Delhi with 3,690 deaths, Tamil Nadu 2,626, Gujarat 2,196, Karnataka 1,464, Uttar Pradesh 1,229, West Bengal 1,182, Andhra Pradesh 758 and Madhya Pradesh 756. COVID-19 killed 577 people in Rajasthan, 429 in Telangana, 364 in Haryana, 263 in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir each, 217 in Bihar, 103 in Odisha, 58 in Assam, 55 in Uttarakhand and Jharkhand each and 44 in Kerala.

Glimmer of Hope

A sero prevalence study in the national capital showed that only 23 per cent of the city’s population was infected with COVID-19 and 77 per cent of Delhi residents have remained uninfected since the pandemic entered the country. These 77 per cent, however, are still vulnerable and the Union health ministry said on Tuesday that the containment and social distancing measures need to continue with the same rigour.

A similar survey in Ahmedabad some time back had shown antibodies in 34 per cent people in containment zones and another survey will soon be undertaken now to judge the present position.

Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus cases in india, coronavirus death toll

Latest From India

Media demands justice for Joshi. (PTI)

We want justice: Media bodies seek probe into Ghaziabad scribe Vikram Joshi's killing

Picture of the raging fire at the oil well (PTI photo)

Blast near oil well in Assam, 3 foreign experts involved in dousing operation injured

Police inspect the encounter site where gangster Vikas Dubey was killed when he allegedly tried to escape from the spot following an accident, near Kanpur. (PTI Photo)

Vikas Dubey encounter: Retired SC judge BS Chauhan to head inquiry panel

Representational image

All 11 ex-cops guilty of killing Bharatpur royal scion given life term

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

more

ALSO FROMLife

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham