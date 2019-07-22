Monday, Jul 22, 2019 | Last Update : 12:46 PM IST

Upset over his girlfriend marrying another man, Agra youth live-streams suicide on FB

Agra: A 22-year-old man who was unable to come to terms with the fact that his girlfriend was engaged to another man, live-streamed his suicide on Facebook, reported News18.

The man also left a four-page suicide note in which he apologised to his family for taking this extreme step and urged them to donate his organs.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Saturday and the victim, identified as Shyam Sikarwar, was found hanging inside the temple premises by the local residents.

In the four-minute-long video, he asked the police authorities not to take any action against anyone while he requested his family members to put a few pictures of his corpse on his Facebook account.

In his suicide note, he wrote: “I miss her and cannot live without her. I cannot bear the fact that she is getting married to someone else. The stress of losing her has affected me so much that I lost my job.”

