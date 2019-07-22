Monday, Jul 22, 2019 | Last Update : 02:34 PM IST

India, All India

'She openly opposed PM's program': Owaisi on Pragya's toilet cleaning comment

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 22, 2019, 1:51 pm IST
Updated : Jul 22, 2019, 1:51 pm IST

Thakur, on Sunday, in response to a BJP worker's grievance had said: "we were not elected to get your toilets" cleaned.

He further said that Thakur made such a statement because it was her 'thought process.' (Photo: ANI)
 He further said that Thakur made such a statement because it was her 'thought process.' (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday reacted to BJP MP Pragya Thakur's controversial remark on cleaning toilets.

Owaisi said that Thakur's statement was obnoxious. "Not at all surprised, neither I'm shocked by this obnoxious statement."

He further said that Thakur made such a statement because it was her "thought process."

"The MP believes in the caste and class discrimination which is happening in India," Owaisi added.

The AIMIM chief said that her statement describes "the kind of work the caste has defined."

"Not only this, she has also opposed the PM's program," Owaisi said talking about India's largest cleanliness programme, 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan.'

Thakur, on Sunday, in response to a BJP worker's grievance had said: "we were not elected to get your toilets" cleaned.

Tags: owaisi, pragya thakur
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

He served as project manager, antenna systems, for Chandrayaan-1, GSAT-12 and ASTROSAT. (Photo: File)

Meet Chandrakanta, from Bengal farmer's son to key member of Chandrayaan-2

The Bombay High Court on Monday adjourned till August 2 the hearing on the application moved by Prasad Purohit, an accused in the Malegaon blast case, seeking untruncated copies of the witnesses' statements that are part of the charge sheet. (Photo: File)

2008 Malegaon blast case: Bombay HC seeks untruncated witnesses' statements

The Calcutta High Court Monday extended by one week an interim protection from arrest granted to former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with a CBI notice, asking him to appear before its officers for assisting into a multi-crore chit fund scam probe. (Photo: File)

HC extends interim protection from arrest to ex-top cop Rajeev Kumar

Editorial further said: 'It is hard to predict when this drama would come to an end'. (Photo: Representational)

Impose President's rule or dismiss Karnataka govt: Shiv Sena to Centre

MOST POPULAR

1

Chandrayaan 2: 'Rocket Women' lead India's second lunar mission

2

Apple working on breakthrough 2020 iPhone technology that Samsung also has

3

Trump surprises newly-weds by attending wedding reception in New Jersey

4

Khan receives no US welcome at airport, takes metro to Pakistan envoy’s house

5

Bigg Boss Telugu 3: Here's the contestants who entered madhouse

more

Editors' Picks

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham