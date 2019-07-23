Seized benami properties will be used for public utilities: Uttarakhand CM

Monday, Jul 22, 2019 | Last Update : 10:57 PM IST

The Chief Minister said the government aims to unmask the persons who have made illicit wealth through black money and Benami transactions.

The Chief Minister revealed that he has instructed the Chief Secretary to start working on the legislation so that it can be enacted at the earliest. (Photo: ANI)
 The Chief Minister revealed that he has instructed the Chief Secretary to start working on the legislation so that it can be enacted at the earliest.

Dehradun: The seized Benami properties will be put to public use, said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday.

Chief Minister Rawat, while responding to the government's decision to enact legislation on Benami properties, told ANI, "The seized properties will be put to public use. For example, if there is a need for schools, then we will use it for schools. Otherwise, it will be auctioned."

The Chief Minister said the government aims to unmask the persons who have made illicit wealth through black money and Benami transactions.

"Our government has a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption. Through this law, we will unmask those who have made illicit wealth through black money and Benami properties," he said.

The Chief Minister revealed that he has instructed the Chief Secretary to start working on the legislation so that it can be enacted at the earliest.

Chief Minister Rawat had announced the decision of the government at a function on Sunday here.

The recent decision has also drawn positive reactions from the general public.
Chairman of HESKO Dr Anil Joshi said: "It is a historical step. Everyone should support the Chief Minister as corruption is the biggest stumbling block for development in our state."

Upendra Arora, a Dehradun-based businessman, also praised the decision but expects strict enforcement by the government.

"On the surface, it looks promising but proper enforcement of the legislation is even more important," he said.

The Union Government has already enacted Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amended Act, 2016, which empowers specified authorities to provisionally attach Benami properties which can eventually be confiscated and also punish the persons who are found guilty of the offence of Benami transaction by the competent court.

