'Bounced back with flying colours,' says ISRO chief K Sivan on successful launch

Published : Jul 22, 2019, 4:18 pm IST
Updated : Jul 22, 2019, 4:18 pm IST

'It is beginning of historic journey of India towards moon, carry out scientific experiments,' he also said.

ISRO chairman K Sivan spoke right after the successful injection of the Chandrayaan-2 into Earth orbit. (Photo: ANI)
Sriharikota: Right after the Chandrayaan-2 launched and successfully injected into the Earth orbit, Indian Space Research Organisation chairman K Sivan spoke proudly and lauded the collective efforts of the entire team behind the mission.

He said, "I'm extremely happy to announce that the GSLVMkIII-M1 successfully injected Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft into Earth Orbit. It is the beginning of a historic journey of India towards moon & to land at a place near South Pole to carry out scientific experiments."

"After that technical snag we had, we fixed it & now ISRO has bounced back with flying colours," he added.

