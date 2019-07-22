Monday, Jul 22, 2019 | Last Update : 12:45 PM IST

India, All India

4 killed, 3 missing as rain lashes Kerala; red alert in many districts

PTI
Published : Jul 22, 2019, 11:55 am IST
Updated : Jul 22, 2019, 11:55 am IST

The weatherman has also issued orange alert in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram till July 25.

Even though the intensity of rains has reduced, coastal areas of the state continue to bore the brunt of the rough sea. (Representational Image)
 Even though the intensity of rains has reduced, coastal areas of the state continue to bore the brunt of the rough sea. (Representational Image)

Thiruvananthapuram: Four persons have died and three, including two fishermen from Tamil Nadu, are missing as rains continued to lash Kerala, with red alert being sounded in Kasargod, Idukki, Kozhikode and Kannur districts of the state till July 23.

The body of Sahayaraju (55), one of the missing fishermen from Tamil Nadu, was found in Kollam district. Two other fishermen had managed to swim to safety, the coastal police said.

"The search is on for the remaining two missing fishermen. A Coast Guard ship and two boats of Marine Enforcement are searching for them," a coastal police official told PTI.

The body of Manesh Sebastian, who went missing in the Meenachil river of Kottayam district, was retrieved by the Navy.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert in Kasargod and Idukki districts on July 21, and Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts on July 22. It has also predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Kannur and Kasargod districts of the southern state on July 23.

The weatherman has also issued orange alert in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram till July 25.

Even though the intensity of rains has reduced, coastal areas of the state continue to bore the brunt of the rough sea.

The Kerala government has asked tourists to stay away from Shankumugham Beach in state capital Thiruvananthapuram, citing danger.

The IMD has also cautioned fishermen from venturing into the sea.

According to sources of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), hundreds of houses from coastal areas of the state have been evacuated.

In the hilly Idukki district, a minor landslide occurred Saturday morning at Konnathady village, causing crop loss. There were no casualties, official sources said, adding people have been advised against travelling to hilly areas.

Koshy Varghese (53) drowned after slipping into the Manimala river at Thiruvalla while fishing. Dileep Kumar (54) from Kollam died when a coconut tree fell on him on Friday, Kerala State Disaster Management sources said.

A man who had gone to bathe at Fort Kochi beach is also missing.

A total of 12 relief camps have been opened for those living in low-lying areas and whose homes have been flooded.

According to SDMA, 13 houses have been fully damaged so far and 71 partially in the state.

"As of now, we have opened two relief camps in Kasargod. Nearly 15 persons have been shifted there. There are many others who have opted to move to their relatives," a disaster management official from Kasargod said.

The Central Water Commission website said water in Periyar, Pamba and Chaliyar rivers in the state is rising.

In the northernmost Kasaragod district where red alert has been issued, the maximum rainfall recorded was 9 cm, whereas certain places in Kannur received 9.7 cm rain.

The Kariangode river is in spate and has changed its course, flooding 50 houses in the vicinity. People have been shifted to relief camps, the sources said.

According to reports, the Madananthesswara Sidhi Vinayaka temple at Madhur has been flooded.

In a huge relief, four fishers who had gone missing after putting out to sea from nearby Vizhinjam on Wednesday, returned safely Saturday.

Their boat had developed a technical fault and was drifting about 28 nautical miles from the shore. The fishermen, who were left without food, have been shifted to a hospital.

The families of the missing fishermen had been staging protests at Vizhinjam beach area since Friday demanding immediate action to trace their kin.

In Arratupuzha, relief camps have been opened to accommodate the families who were shifted there after sea water entered their houses.

Such camps have also been opened at Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta district.

Tags: monsoon, kerala, kerala rains, imd
Location: India, Kerala

Latest From India

Centre introduced a bill in Lok Sabha to amend the RTI Act, seeking to give the government powers to fix salaries, tenures and other terms and conditions of employment of information commissioners. (Photo: File I PTI)

Decision to amend RTI 'bad move': Kejriwal

Congress MPs held a protest in Parliament premises on Monday over the Sonbhadra violence. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Congress MPs protests in Parliament premises over Sonbhadra violence

'Eastern Army Commander Lt General MM Narawane is set to take over as the Vice Chief of Army Staff to replace incumbent Lt Gen Devraj Anbu who is due to retire on August 31,' senior Army sources said. (Photo: ANI)

Lt General MM Narawane to be announced vice army chief by August

With this latest mission of ISRO, India would become the fourth country to land spacecraft on the Moon. (Photo: ISRO | Twitter)

Chandrayaan-2: Everything you need to know about India's maiden Moon mission

MOST POPULAR

1

Zee5 plans to emulate Netflix, to have mobile-only tariff packs

2

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active review: Budget Apple Watch 3 killer!

3

‘Will revive Congress,’ 28-yr-old Pune engineer wishes to be next party chief

4

Bizarre reason why Apple doesn’t prosecute factory workers who leak iPhone secrets

5

Steve Jobs to Scott Forstall: Where is Apple’s iconic 2007 iPhone dream team now?

more

Editors' Picks

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham