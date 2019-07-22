Monday, Jul 22, 2019 | Last Update : 10:53 AM IST

35-year-old NRI businessman found dead in New Delhi's Taj Palace hotel

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 22, 2019
Jaitley was unmarried and stayed with his family in the USA, was a regular visitor to the national capital due to his business.

New Delhi: A 35-year-old NRI businessman was found dead at the five-star Taj Palace in Chanakyapuri, police said on Sunday.

According to IANS report, the incident came to light on Saturday morning when the deceased, identified as Munni Jaitley, didn’t respond to his father’s phone calls.

Police said: “His father called the hotel reception and requested them to check his son's status. The hotel staff tried to connect with Jaitely through the landline but didn't succeed.”

"Later, the hotel manager went to the sixth-floor room of Jaitely and knocked at the door. When he didn't get any response, the room was opened with the duplicate key. Jaitely was laying unconscious," police added.

During the initial investigation, no foul play could be found as there was no sign of anyone, including the hotel staff, visiting the room between Friday night and Saturday morning as per the CCTV footage.

Jaitley was unmarried and stayed with his family in the USA, was a regular visitor to the national capital due to his business.

