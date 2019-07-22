Monday, Jul 22, 2019 | Last Update : 10:53 AM IST

14-month-old dies after slab collapses in Hyderabad

ANI
Published : Jul 22, 2019, 9:13 am IST
Updated : Jul 22, 2019, 9:13 am IST

The baby has succumbed to her injuries and Swati is undergoing treatment in the hospital, police officials stated.

A 14-month old girl died and her mother got severely injured after a slab collapsed in Sitaphalmandi here on Sunday. (Representational Image)
 A 14-month old girl died and her mother got severely injured after a slab collapsed in Sitaphalmandi here on Sunday. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A 14-month old girl died and her mother got severely injured after a slab collapsed in Sitaphalmandi here on Sunday.

According to police officials, the incident took place in the wee hours of Sunday when a slab of a single room residence collapsed in which a woman named Swati and her 14-month old daughter received severe injuries and were immediately shifted to Gandhi hospital for treatment.

The baby has succumbed to her injuries and Swati is undergoing treatment in the hospital, police officials stated.

A case is being registered and further probe is on.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation staff reached the spot and cleared the debris.

