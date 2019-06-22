Saturday, Jun 22, 2019 | Last Update : 08:55 PM IST

India, All India

Vijaywada: Ruckus as Jagan's portrait replaces Chandrababu

ANI
Published : Jun 22, 2019, 8:13 pm IST
Updated : Jun 22, 2019, 8:13 pm IST

City mayor Koneru Sridhar pulled up the officials for changing the portraits and asked them to follow his orders.

Naidu's TDP faced a severe drubbing at the hands of Reddy's YSRCP which got an absolute majority in the 175-member Assembly by winning 151 seats. In the Lok Sabha elections, the YSRCP bagged 22 seats while TDP managed just three. (Photo: File)
 Naidu's TDP faced a severe drubbing at the hands of Reddy's YSRCP which got an absolute majority in the 175-member Assembly by winning 151 seats. In the Lok Sabha elections, the YSRCP bagged 22 seats while TDP managed just three. (Photo: File)

Vijayawada: A ruckus ensued during a council meeting at the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation on Saturday after portraits of TDP leaders NT Rama Rao and N Chandrababu Naidu were replaced with pictures of YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the council hall.

As Andhra Pradesh saw a change in guard where YSRCP walloped TDP in both Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections, the portraits of NTR and Naidu were removed from the council hall by the corporation officials.

However, city mayor Koneru Sridhar became furious with the move. He pulled up the officials for changing the portraits and asked them to follow his orders.

Irked by the mayor's intervention, YSRCP councillors staged an agitation by protesting at the mayor's podium. They demanded that if a photo of NTR was to be kept, then a portrait of late former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy should be kept as well.

Naidu's TDP faced a severe drubbing at the hands of Reddy's YSRCP which got an absolute majority in the 175-member Assembly by winning 151 seats.
In the Lok Sabha elections, the YSRCP bagged 22 seats while TDP managed just three.

Tags: ysrcp, tdp, ntr
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada

Latest From India

Led by former Union minister and Bardhaman-Durgapur MP S S Ahluwalia, other members of the delegation were newly-elected MPs and former police officers Satyapal Singh and B D Ram. (Photo: ANI twitter)

BJP delegation visits Bengal's Bhatpara, claims police firing killed 2

The 'dinner diplomacy' comes days ahead of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Japan to attend the G20 summit. (Photo: PTI)

Foreign Minister hosts dinner for diplomats; strengthens relations

Irani had defeated Gandhi from the high-prestige Amethi parliamentary constituency by 55,120 votes. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: Woman falls on Smriti Irani's feet, MP promises to solve her problem in Amethi

The Army chief was also briefed on the infusion of technology with operational techniques and integration of force multipliers, which has increased capabilities manifold. (Photo: ANI)

Army prepared for emerging security challenges: General Rawat

MOST POPULAR

1

Dharavi trumps Taj Mahal to become India’s favourite tourist destination

2

Watch: Airport security guard asked Deepika her ID proof and here's how she reacted

3

1 in 4 women go on dates just for a meal

4

ICC CWC’19: Man proposes during India-Pakistan match; Watch video

5

People in Patna polish shoes to collect money for AES-affected children

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham