Saturday, Jun 22, 2019 | Last Update : 10:06 AM IST

India, All India

Telangana: Father arrested for raping 5-year-old daughter multiple times

ANI
Published : Jun 22, 2019, 8:56 am IST
Updated : Jun 22, 2019, 8:56 am IST

In the complaint, she said that her 5-year-old daughter was raped multiple times by her alcoholic husband.

Soon after the incident was reported, police arrested the victim's father and registered a case under section 376 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 5 r/w 6 of POCSO Act in Neredmet police station in the city. (Representational Image)
 Soon after the incident was reported, police arrested the victim's father and registered a case under section 376 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 5 r/w 6 of POCSO Act in Neredmet police station in the city. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A man was arrested for allegedly raping his five-year-old daughter, police said on Friday.

According to ACP of Kushaiguda Division K Shiva Kumar, police received a complaint from a woman on 17 June. In the complaint, she said that her 5-year-old daughter was raped multiple times by her alcoholic husband.

Soon after the incident was reported, police arrested the victim's father and registered a case under section 376 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 5 r/w 6 of POCSO Act in Neredmet police station in the city.

The accused has been sent to judicial remand.

The victim and mother have been shifted to Bharosa for medical assistance and counselling.

On the other hand, Malkajgiri Court Women Bar Association members have declared that no one will fight in the favour of the accused in the rape case and no plea would be allowed to file in the court.

"In an unfortunate incident, a five-year-old girl was raped by her father multiple times. The case comes under Malkajgiri court jurisdiction and after it came to our notice, we the women bar association members of Malkajgiri court has taken a decision that no advocate will file bail petition and fight in the favour of accused person in this case," Prasanna, advocate at Malkajgiri court Bar Association member said while speaking to ANI over phone.

"Even other advocates have come forward to support us in this issue. If any advocate files bail petition in the court we will file a counter with the help of public prosecutor and police," he added.

Tags: sexual assault, crime, crime against women, indian penal code, pocso act
Location: India, Telangana

Latest From India

It is not clear whether the video was shot before or after the yoga event. (Photo: Screengrab)

'Gesture should be appreciated,' says UP minister on govt employee tying his shoelace

The incident took place on June 14, however, the incident came to light recently when a video of the same went viral on social media. (Photo: ANI)

4 men assaulted cop who tried to stop from drinking in public in Chennai; held

A pandemonium broke out when people started looting yoga mats at the venue where Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar participated in a yoga programme in Rohtak district of Haryana on Friday. (Photo: Screengrab/ ANI Twitter)

Watch: People looting mats at Yoga event attended by Shah, Khattar

At a meeting on Wednesday, Marandi said that the servitors, who had begun a 'padayatra' (foot march) from Baripada to Naveen Niwas (Bhubaneswar) for the fulfilment of their eight demands, should have held a meeting with him first. Notably, the march was later withdrawn. (Photo: ANI)

Odisha minister faces flak for calling himself 'God', CM Patnaik 'Lord Jagannath'

MOST POPULAR

1

Popular YouTuber proves that USD 6000 Mac Pro can’t grate cheese

2

Everything you need to know about auto-immune diseases

3

Rahul tries to take dig at PM, mocks Yoga Day?

4

Politician Abhijit Bichukale arrested from the sets of Bigg Boss Marathi 2

5

New 5G Galaxy Fold leak spells good news for Samsung fans

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham