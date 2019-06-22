Saturday, Jun 22, 2019 | Last Update : 01:20 PM IST

Smriti Irani’s daughter bullied at school; minister hits back with fierce response

PTI
Published : Jun 22, 2019, 12:04 pm IST
Updated : Jun 22, 2019, 12:04 pm IST

New Delhi: Union minister Smriti Irani wrote a strong post against bullying on Instagram on Friday after her daughter was humiliated and mocked in school.

“I deleted my daughter’s selfie yesterday coz an idiot bully in her class, A Jha, mocks her for her looks and tells his pals in class to humiliate her for how she looks in her mother’s insta post,” wrote Irani.

She further said that her daughter had asked her to delete the post, which she did. “I obliged coz I could not stand her tears,” the Women and Child Development and Textiles Minister said.

But she said she realised that her act of deleting the post actually “empowered” the wrong person. “Then I realised my act just supported the bully,” she wrote, posting a picture of her daughter on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I deleted my daughter’s selfie yesterday coz an idiot bully in her class ,A Jha ,mocks her for her looks & tells his pals in class to humiliate her for how she looks in her mother’s insta post. My child pleaded with me ‘ Ma please delete it, they are making fun of me’. I obliged coz I could not stand her tears. Then I realised my act just supported the bully . So Mr Jha , my daughter is an accomplished sports person, record holder in Limca Books, 2 Nd Dan black belt in Karate, at the World Championships has been awarded bronze medal twice; is a loving daughter and yes damn beautiful. Bully her all you want , she will fight back. She is Zoish Irani and I’m proud to be her Mom ❤️

A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on

 “My daughter is an accomplished sportsperson, record holder in Limca Books, 2 Nd Dan black belt in Karate, at the World Championships has been awarded bronze medal twice; is a loving daughter and yes damn beautiful,” she said.

 “Bully her all you want, she will fight back. She is Zoish Irani and I’m proud to be her Mom,” she concluded her post, adding a heart emoji at the end.

