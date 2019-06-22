PM Modi to discuss economic policy roadmap with top economists today

NITI Aayog has divided economists and experts into different groups to brainstorm on issues like infrastructure, agriculture and jobs.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with top economists on Saturday to review the macroeconomic situation of the country. It comes amid growing concerns over the economy’s slowdown.

This meeting comes days ahead of the General Budget that will be presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5.

Modi will also discuss the Budget proposals during the meeting, which is scheduled to take place at NITI Aayog, said the official.

NITI Aayog has divided the economists and sectoral experts into different groups to brainstorm on key sectors like infrastructure, agriculture and job creation.