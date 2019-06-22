Saturday, Jun 22, 2019 | Last Update : 02:51 PM IST

PM congratulates awardees for their contribution in promoting yoga

PM Modi posted his message on Twitter in six different languages- Spanish, French, Arabic, Russian, Japanese and English.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the four people conferred with the Prime Minister's Awards for Outstanding Contribution for Promotion and Development of Yoga 2019.

PM Modi posted his message on his official Twitter handle in six different languages- Spanish, French, Arabic, Russian, Japanese and English.

"Congratulations to those who have been conferred the Prime Minister's Awards for Outstanding Contribution for Promotion and Development of Yoga -2019. We are immensely proud of their rich work to ensure more people embrace Yoga and our planet becomes healthier," tweeted Modi.

On the occasion of the 2nd International Yoga Day celebrations in Chandigarh on June 21 in 2016, Prime Minister had announced the institution of the award.

The recipients of the award are -- Swami Rajarshi Muni of Life Mission, Antonietta Rozzi of Italy, Bihar School of Yoga and Japan Yoga Niketan.

Congratulating Swami Rajarshi Muni, hailing from Gujarat, for his contribution, PM Modi said: "Swami Rajarshi Muni has made remarkable efforts to spread Yoga. Most notably, he founded the LIFE Mission and is associated with Lakulish Yoga University that mentors students to excel in Yoga. His commitment to social service is also outstanding."

Similarly, commending Antonietta Rozzi for her Exceptional devotion and notable contribution, the Prime Minister tweeted in Italian said: "Antonietta Rozzi belongs to Italy and has been practising Yoga for over 4 decades. She founded the Sarva Yoga International and popularised Yoga across Europe. We are proud of dedicated individuals like her!"

Bihar School of Yoga, founded by Swami Satyananda Saraswati, was also lauded by the Prime Minister for their Yoga programmes and publications.
"The Bihar School of Yoga in Munger has been actively working for over 50 years. They merge ancient wisdom with modern trends with an aim to improve fitness," said Modi.

PM Modi also heaped praises on Japan Yoga Niketan which has been a torch-bearer of Yoga in Japan.

"Taking Yoga to all parts of the world! Founded in 1980, the Japan Yoga Niketan has popularised Yoga across Japan. It runs many Yoga training institutes and courses. They have been able to draw people from all sections of Japanese society. Congratulations to them!" he tweeted.

The winners will be felicitated with of a trophy, certificate and a Rs 25 lakh cash award each.

The Ministry of AYUSH had developed the guidelines for the awards.
Two committees were constituted -- Screening Committee, for preliminary evaluation and Evaluation Committee, to Judge, so that a transparent process is followed in finalizing the awards.

The selection was done after considering 79 nominations received under different categories.

