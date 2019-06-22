Saturday, Jun 22, 2019 | Last Update : 11:44 AM IST

India, All India

MP govt hospital declares man as dead, found alive next day

ANI
Published : Jun 22, 2019, 11:27 am IST
Updated : Jun 22, 2019, 11:27 am IST

The incident came to light when police went there for the post-mortem in the morning and surprisingly found him alive.

Man who was declared dead by a doctor at a government hospital in Sagar district. (Photo: ANI)
 Man who was declared dead by a doctor at a government hospital in Sagar district. (Photo: ANI)

Sagar: In a case of gross medical negligence, a living man was declared dead by a doctor at a government hospital in Sagar district.

The doctor declared him dead on Thursday night. The incident came to light when police went there for the post-mortem in the morning and surprisingly found him alive. He, however, died soon after.

DR RS Roshan, CMO, said, "The negligence done by the doctor will be investigated."

"We were intimated by the hospital that a person died there last night. However, when we went for the post-mortem in the morning he was found alive. The negligence is on the part of the doctor who was on duty last night. The patient, however, died later on," said the police officer.

Tags: madhya pradesh, government hospital, man, dead, alive
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Sagar

