Indian airlines to avoid Iran airspace amid tensions in Middle East: DGCA

ANI
Published : Jun 22, 2019, 7:33 pm IST
Updated : Jun 22, 2019, 7:33 pm IST

The Indian operators said they will re-route the flights suitably, the DGCA said.

Air India CMD Ashwani Lohani said that there will be no substantial effect on Air India flights.
 Air India CMD Ashwani Lohani said that there will be no substantial effect on Air India flights. (Photo: Pixabay/ Representational)

New Delhi: Airlines in India in consultation with Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday decided to avoid flying over Iranian airspace in view of the rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The Indian operators said they will re-route the flights suitably, the DGCA said.

The move comes to ensure safe travel for air passengers in the backdrop of Iran shooting down a US military drone over the Straits of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman on Thursday.

Air India CMD Ashwani Lohani said that there will be no substantial effect on Air India flights.

"Details being worked out for rerouting incoming flights," he said in a statement.

Etihad Airways said it has suspended operations through Iranian airspace over the Straits of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington.

This comes two days after the US restricted its airline operations in Iranian-controlled airspace.

The airline will now use alternative flight paths on a number of routes to and from Abu Dhabi until further notice, said Etihad Airways in a statement.

"The safety of our passengers and staff is the highest priority for Etihad Airways, and we are continually engaging with regulatory authorities and conducting our own risk assessments to ensure that our standards are not compromised," it further said.

The US Federal Aviation Administration on Thursday issued an emergency order prohibiting its operators from flying in an overwater area of Tehran-controlled airspace.

While Tehran says that the "intruding American spy drone" was shot down as it was in Iranian airspace, Washington has labelled the incident as an "unprovoked attack" as the drone was flying over international waters.

Tags: etihad airways, directorate general of civil aviation
