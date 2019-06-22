Saturday, Jun 22, 2019 | Last Update : 08:56 PM IST

India, All India

Hurriyat leaders ready for talks with Center: J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik

ANI
Published : Jun 22, 2019, 7:34 pm IST
Updated : Jun 22, 2019, 7:34 pm IST

The meeting was attended by the top brass of the army, police, paramilitary, state and central intelligence agencies.

The Governor expressed satisfaction over security management in the past year, despite continuing challenges on many fronts. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 The Governor expressed satisfaction over security management in the past year, despite continuing challenges on many fronts. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Srinagar: Asserting that situation in Jammu and Kashmir is changing, Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday said separatist Hurriyat Conference leaders were ready for talks with the Center.

"The ones who turned back Ram Vilas Paswan from their door, they are now ready for talks. The stone pelting after namaz is almost over, we do not like it when a youngster dies. But when a bullet is fired, bullets will be fired in retaliation. That is the reality and this change in stance by them is a welcome sign," Malik said at a function here.

The distribution of free-to-air Doordarshan set-top boxes to residents of the border areas in Jammu and Kashmir was also carried out at the function.

He also acknowledged Kashmiri separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq for his statement in which he had expressed concerns over the growing drug crisis in the state.

Earlier on Friday, Malik chaired the unified headquarters meeting in Srinagar to review the overall security situation in the State.

The meeting was attended by the top brass of the army, police, paramilitary, state and central intelligence agencies.

The Governor expressed satisfaction over security management in the past year, despite continuing challenges on many fronts.

He stressed on the need for close and effective coordination among all the security forces and intelligence agencies to maintain peace and order in the state.

While reviewing the preparedness for the ensuing Amarnath Yatra, Governor stressed upon the security agencies to ensure a secure environment and hassle-free movement of pilgrims during the Yatra.

Tags: hurriyat conference, satya pal malik
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

Led by former Union minister and Bardhaman-Durgapur MP S S Ahluwalia, other members of the delegation were newly-elected MPs and former police officers Satyapal Singh and B D Ram. (Photo: ANI twitter)

BJP delegation visits Bengal's Bhatpara, claims police firing killed 2

The 'dinner diplomacy' comes days ahead of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Japan to attend the G20 summit. (Photo: PTI)

Foreign Minister hosts dinner for diplomats; strengthens relations

Irani had defeated Gandhi from the high-prestige Amethi parliamentary constituency by 55,120 votes. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: Woman falls on Smriti Irani's feet, MP promises to solve her problem in Amethi

The Army chief was also briefed on the infusion of technology with operational techniques and integration of force multipliers, which has increased capabilities manifold. (Photo: ANI)

Army prepared for emerging security challenges: General Rawat

MOST POPULAR

1

Dharavi trumps Taj Mahal to become India’s favourite tourist destination

2

Watch: Airport security guard asked Deepika her ID proof and here's how she reacted

3

1 in 4 women go on dates just for a meal

4

ICC CWC’19: Man proposes during India-Pakistan match; Watch video

5

People in Patna polish shoes to collect money for AES-affected children

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham