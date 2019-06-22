Saturday, Jun 22, 2019 | Last Update : 10:05 AM IST

India, All India

'Gesture should be appreciated,' says UP minister on govt employee tying his shoelace

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 22, 2019, 9:54 am IST
Updated : Jun 22, 2019, 9:54 am IST

In the video, Narayan was seen standing casually along with his supporters as the government employee tied his shoe laces in Shahjahanpur.

It is not clear whether the video was shot before or after the yoga event. (Photo: Screengrab)
 It is not clear whether the video was shot before or after the yoga event. (Photo: Screengrab)

New Delhi: A Uttar Pradesh minister stirred a controversy after he was seen getting his shoelace tied by a government employee at a yoga event on Friday.

In the video, Laxmi Narayan, minister of minority affairs and dairy development in the Yogi Adityanath cabinet, was seen standing casually along with his supporters as the government employee tied his shoe laces in Shahjahanpur.

It is not clear whether the video was shot before or after the yoga event.

However, justifying the incident, the minister said that it was a gesture of someone helping him wear his shoes which should be appreciated.

"India was a country where Bharat ruled Lord Ram's kingdom for 14 years with the kharau (wooden slippers) of the latter on the throne. This (the gesture of someone helping him wear his shoes) should be appreciated," Narayan said quoting the Ramayana.

He is no stranger to controversies. Last year, while participating in the Deepotsav festival, he had claimed that Lord Ram had helped India became a global superpower.

Tags: laxmi narayan, yogi adityanath, yoga day
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

Latest From India

The incident took place on June 14, however, the incident came to light recently when a video of the same went viral on social media. (Photo: ANI)

4 men assaulted cop who tried to stop from drinking in public in Chennai; held

A pandemonium broke out when people started looting yoga mats at the venue where Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar participated in a yoga programme in Rohtak district of Haryana on Friday. (Photo: Screengrab/ ANI Twitter)

Watch: People looting mats at Yoga event attended by Shah, Khattar

At a meeting on Wednesday, Marandi said that the servitors, who had begun a 'padayatra' (foot march) from Baripada to Naveen Niwas (Bhubaneswar) for the fulfilment of their eight demands, should have held a meeting with him first. Notably, the march was later withdrawn. (Photo: ANI)

Odisha minister faces flak for calling himself 'God', CM Patnaik 'Lord Jagannath'

Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised India for its high tariffs and last month raised the stakes with the withdrawal of a decades-old trade privilege. (Representational Image)

Pompeo to seek stronger strategic ties with India despite trade tensions

MOST POPULAR

1

Popular YouTuber proves that USD 6000 Mac Pro can’t grate cheese

2

Everything you need to know about auto-immune diseases

3

Rahul tries to take dig at PM, mocks Yoga Day?

4

Politician Abhijit Bichukale arrested from the sets of Bigg Boss Marathi 2

5

New 5G Galaxy Fold leak spells good news for Samsung fans

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham