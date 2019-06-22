Saturday, Jun 22, 2019 | Last Update : 01:20 PM IST

Death toll touches 128 in Muzaffarpur due to encephalitis

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of children who died due to the AES.

As per official data, the death toll in government-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) has touched 108 while 20 children died at Kejriwal hospital in the district due to the vector-borne disease. (Photo: File)
Muzaffarpur: The death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) on Saturday mounted to 128 in Muzaffarpur district.

As per official data, the death toll in government-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) has touched 108 while 20 children died at Kejriwal hospital in the district due to the vector-borne disease.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the children who died due to the AES.

He had also given directions to the health department, district administration and doctors to take necessary measures for the containment of the disease.

The AES is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, vomiting and in extreme cases, brain dysfunction, seizure, and inflammation of heart and kidney.

