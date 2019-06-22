Saturday, Jun 22, 2019 | Last Update : 01:20 PM IST

CBI files case against IAF, Defence Ministry, Bhandari over 'kickbacks'

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 22, 2019
Updated : Jun 22, 2019, 10:38 am IST

The investigative agency raided properties owned by Bhandari and other accused in and around Delhi on Friday.

 (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday has filed a case against unknown officials of the Indian Air Force, the Defence Ministry, arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari and officials of Swiss-based plane-maker Pilatus Aircraft Ltd over alleged irregularities in procurement of 75 basic trainer aircraft in 2009.

The CBI alleged kickbacks up to Rs 339 crore were paid in the deal. The investigative agency raided properties owned by Bhandari and other accused in and around Delhi on Friday.

