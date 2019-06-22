Saturday, Jun 22, 2019 | Last Update : 10:05 AM IST

Bill pending for over 5 years in Rajya Sabha should lapse, suggests Naidu

Expressing concern over loss of time due to disruptions, he said the present “dysfunctional, disruptive environment must change”.

House chairman and Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu
 House chairman and Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi: Asking Rajya Sabha members to make an “inspiring fresh start beginning with this season,” House chairman and Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday suggested that any bill pending for more than five years in the Upper House should be considered lapsed.

It was the first sitting of the Upper House of the monsoon session of Parliament. Citing number of pending bills, including the Indian Medical Council Bill, which has been pending for more than three decades, Mr Naidu called for a debate on the rule that provides for automatic lapsing of any bill passed by the Lok Sabha but pending in the Rajya Sabha with the dissolution of the lower House of Parliament. Earlier, the Upper House put on record its appreciation of the contribution made by the renowned economist and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh whose term as the member ended after nearly three decades,

Mr Naidu said as many as 22 bills, pending in the Rajya Sabha, had lapsed with the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha last month and another 33 bills have been pending consideration in the Upper House for years including three that have been pending for more than 20 years. Expressing concern over loss of time due to disruptions, he said the present “dysfunctional, disruptive environment must change” and further weakening of democratic structures cannot be allowed.

Under the provision of the constitution, Bills passed by the Lok Sabha during the course of its five year term and pending in the Rajya Sabha get lapsed with the dissolution of the House of the People. Separately, any Bill introduced in the Rajya Sabha remained a property of the House irrespective of the fate of Lok Sabha.

“In effect, the Lok Sabha has to take up these 22 bills again for consideration and passing. I am afraid it would take a minimum of two sessions for doing so. And this means that efforts of the Lok Sabha for passing these 22 bills have been rendered waste,” he said, adding bills that lapsed include land acquisition bill, triple talaq bill, Aadhaar amendment bill and Motor Vehicles Bill. Given  implications, “There is a need to rethink the provision regarding lapsing of bills in the Upper House of Parliament,” he said.

