Saturday, Jun 22, 2019 | Last Update : 01:20 PM IST

India, All India

4 children electrocuted while bathing after live wire fell into pool in UP

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 22, 2019, 12:03 pm IST
Updated : Jun 22, 2019, 12:03 pm IST

Prima facie it appears to be negligence on the part of the Electricity Department.

A live wire connected to a nearby transformer snapped and fell into the tube well pool. (Photo: Representational)
 A live wire connected to a nearby transformer snapped and fell into the tube well pool. (Photo: Representational)

Sambhal: Four children who were bathing in a tube well were electrocuted after a live wire broke and fell into the pool, IANS reported.

The incident took place on Friday in Petiyan village in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district.

The incident was brought under notice by a farmer who was passing by the tube well and saw the unconscious bodies of children.

He rushed to the village to inform their parents who in turn informed the police.
The electric supply was disconnected, bodies were pulled out and taken to nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

Among the four dead, two of them were siblings, Police officers Yamuna Prasad and Pankaj Pandey said.

The children have been identified as Vishnu, 11, and Shivam, 7 (both brothers), Dharmveer, 11, and Ganesh, 11.

Police officer Ranveer Singh said: "Prima facie it appears to be negligence on the part of the Electricity Department. A live wire connected to a nearby transformer snapped and fell into the tube well pool."

The officer said they sent the bodies for post-mortem and were probing the matter. "Sensing the anger of villagers with the power Department, we have deployed police force to maintain law and order in the area," he said.

District Magistrate Avinash Krishan Singh informed that Sub-Divisional Magistrate Deependra Yadav was leading an inquiry in the tragedy.

"He will submit his report within three days. Besides, I have also instructed power Department executive engineer D.S. Sharma to submit his report in this connection," the District Magistrate told reporters.

Tags: electrocuted
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

Latest From India

The knife used in the incident has been seized and further investigation is underway, he said. (Representational Image)

Delhi man kills wife, 3 children by slitting their throats; arrested

Joint Collectors of eight districts have been replaced while three major cities got new Municipal Commissioners in the rejig. (Photo: ANI)

In bureaucratic reshuffle, AP govt transfers 32 IAS officers

Nath had appealed to his Congress party workers to not meet him as it will cause inconvenience to the patients and staff at the hospital. (Photo: File)

MP CM Kamal Nath undergoes trigger finger surgery

This comes after the body of a terrorist was recovered by security forces after an encounter took place on June 11 in Bomai area of Sopore in Baramulla district. (Photo: Representational)

Body of 1 terrorist recovered in J&K's Baramulla encounter

MOST POPULAR

1

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

2

Facebook reverses ban on album cover featuring naked children

3

Samsung Galaxy M40 review: Power! Performance! Price!

4

Thousands watch summer solstice from Stonehenge

5

‘A half-hour away’: How Donald Trump opted against Iran strike

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

more

ALSO FROMLife

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Married women, dressed in their finery, perform rituals under a Banyan tree on the occassion of Vat Savitri. (Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Vat Savitri: Women pray for the longevity of their husbands

Queen Elizabeth is seen leaving St. George's Chapel, WIndsor Castle after the Order of the Garter Service on June 17, 2019. (Photo: AP/Ben Stansall)

British, Dutch and Spanish Royals gather for the Order of the Garter Service

Models pose on the runway wearing Dsquared men's latest Spring-Summer collection 2020 on the runway. (Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni)

Milan Fashion Week: A mix of eclectic fashion

Each corner oozes a charm that you can spend hours getting stunned by or experiencing the wooden houses with thatched roofs on the canal side bestowed with a beautiful reflection in the water. (Photo: Instagrammed by @thenaveensoni)

Giethoorn: A must visit fairytale village of Netherlands

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham