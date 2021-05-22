Saturday, May 22, 2021 | Last Update : 11:38 AM IST

  India records 2.57 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, 4,194 fatalities
India, All India

India records 2.57 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, 4,194 fatalities

PTI
Published : May 22, 2021, 11:12 am IST
Updated : May 22, 2021, 11:12 am IST

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease in the country surged to 2,30,70,365

COVID-19 patients receive treatment at CWG village COVID-19 Care Centre near Akshardham, in New Delhi, Friday, May 21, 2021. (PTI/Ravi Choudhary)
 COVID-19 patients receive treatment at CWG village COVID-19 Care Centre near Akshardham, in New Delhi, Friday, May 21, 2021. (PTI/Ravi Choudhary)

New Delhi: The daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below the 3 lakh-mark for the sixth consecutive day, with 2.57 lakh new cases recorded in a single day, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

With the fresh cases, India's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,62,89,290.

 

The death toll due to the disease rose to 2,95,525 with 4,194 fresh fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases further reduced to 29,23,400 comprising 11.12 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 87.76 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease in the country surged to 2,30,70,365, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.12 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7 last, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

 

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 this year.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 32,64,84,155 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to May 21 with 20,66,285 samples tested on Friday.

Tags: india covid cases, india covid second wave, indian council of medical research, death toll
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

