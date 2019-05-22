Wednesday, May 22, 2019 | Last Update : 07:42 AM IST

India, All India

With depleting reserves, Leh on brink of drinking water scarcity

THE ASIAN AGE. | PADMA LADOL
Published : May 22, 2019, 6:30 am IST
Updated : May 22, 2019, 6:30 am IST

The department is supplying drinking water for two hours in the morning and two hours in the evenings.

A young girl in Leh struggles to fill her water can (Photo: Padma Ladol)
 A young girl in Leh struggles to fill her water can (Photo: Padma Ladol)

Leh may be on the brink of drinking water scarcity with the public health engineering (PHE) department curtailing water supply to Leh town and its surrounding villages beginning this month.  The department is supplying drinking water for two hours in the morning and two hours in the evenings; the taps are dry for the rest of the day. The tube wells are also running dry at many places as groundwater level is falling fast all over Ladakh, especially in Leh.

In June 2018 freelance journalist Basharat Ladakhi told the Sunday Guardian Live that in the past two years more than 1,000 new hotels and guest houses have been constructed in and around Leh and hundreds of new constructions in Leh were going on, but most of the hoteliers and guest house owners were banking on tankers to supply water.  

Researchers and environmentalists have claimed that the depleting water levels are because of the erratic weather conditions and more so because of climate change in the past decade.  The glaciers are melting at a fast pace and even the ground water levels are not good for the people of Ladakh during the current summer season.

In July 2018 Tsering Sandup, Executive Councillor (Tourism) at Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council told  Down To Earth magazine “Before 2005, Ladakh used to receive mainly foreign tourists. Their number was restricted to 25,000-30,000 each year. But after that, domestic tourists started coming in large numbers.”  Domestic tourist arrival grew by 43 per cent and foreign tourist arrival by 28 per cent between 2015 and 2017.

Hundreds of water tankers carry water on a daily basis to the hotels and the guest houses, but the receding water levels have already rattled the authorities.

“It is a crisis and the governments will have to intervene to save the Ladakh region from water shortage.  There are protests going on against water crisis in many villages of Leh” said 46 year old Kunnes Angmo, a farmer from Chuchot Yogma village in Leh distrct.

A 50 year old farmer from Chuchot Yakma village, Chuchot Block, Rinchen Dolma says, “From 1985 the snowfall has decreased year after year.  The decreasing of snow has become a huge crisis for the people of Chuchot village as well as for the people of Stok village, Chuchot Block because both these villages are totally dependent on the snowfall”.

“Almost all the households, hotels and guesthouse have their own private borewell and there is no regulation on it. All the springs within Leh town have dried up and, we believe it is the impact of ground water exploitation. The question will not just stop at number of borewells but how much water they extract from the ground. It requires a comprehensive study,” Nordan Otzer, executive director, Ladakh Ecological Development Group told Down To Earth Magazine in July 2018.

According to another farmer from Chuchot Yakma village of Chuchot Block, 46 year of Stanzin Angmo, “The number of tourists coming to the lakes increases with the temperature. Hotels and cafes use lots of water for washing dishes and while using the flush toilets.”

In Leh town the water shortage is a big problem.  To solve the water problems we have to use less and less of water. Hotels and cafes should try and use the traditional dry toilets of Ladakh more instead of the modern flush toilets which consume more and more water.

If natural springs dry up then ways and means of recharging them should be found.  Rain water harvesting could be one solution of recharging the depleting ground water reserves.  Artificial glaciers should be formed to save ground water and then we should preserve the natural glaciers.  We should try to minimise the use of natural spring water as much as possible.  With these small steps we can help in overcoming the water shortage crisis in Leh and the nearby villages. Save Water to Save Leh!

(Charkha Features)

Tags: public health engineering, drinking water

Latest From India

Self-help groups typically have limited and unpleasant access to credit and services

India’s war against its citizens’ financial exclusion

The dreaded Darbha Division of Maoists, responsible for massacre of 76 CRPF jawans and 27 Congress leaders in 2010 and 2013 respectively in insurgency-hit Bastar in Chhattisgarh, is facing acute shortage of arms and ammunitions, documents recovered from a Naxal camp have revealed.

Dreaded Naxal division running short of arms

National People’s Party (NPP) MLA Tirong Aboh

Arunachal MLA, 10 others killed by militants

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. (Photo: AFP)

My father taught me to love all beings, hate none: Rahul Gandhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Nepalese mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa climbs Mt Everest for a record 24th time

2

'My sister is blackmailing me for Rs 25 lakh', says sprinter Dutee Chand

3

OnePlus 7 Pro review: King in its class

4

Queen Elizabeth wants social media manager at a salary of Rs 26 lakhs only!

5

Want to keep your car cool? Cover it with cow dung like this Ahmedabad man

more

Editors' Picks

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2019. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone looks like dream barbie doll on pink carpet

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and others were clicked in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman-Katrina, Saif-Kareena and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Kartik, Ananya, Hrithik, Tara and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Salman-Katrina, Kareena-Taimur and others spotted in Mumbai

On Thursday, Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Natasha Dalal, Khushi Kapoor and others attended the special screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer, India's Most Wanted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Malaika, Sonam & others watch Arjun Kapoor's film

Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ajay-Tabu, Kangana, Malaika, Shahid & others clicked in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Ahan Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! SRK, Arjun, Malaika, Shahid, Tara and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham