Wednesday, May 22, 2019 | Last Update : 03:59 PM IST

India, All India

Unable to digest 'defeat of dynasty', Opposition wants to discredit democracy: Naqvi

PTI
Published : May 22, 2019, 12:53 pm IST
Updated : May 22, 2019, 12:53 pm IST

'Their failure and embarrassment on providing evidence against EVMs during the discussion was like 'Khoda Pahad Nikli Chuhiya',' he said.

The Minority Affairs Minister said the 'glamour of victory and grace in defeat' should be two sides of the same coin for those who believe in democracy. (Photo: File)
 The Minority Affairs Minister said the 'glamour of victory and grace in defeat' should be two sides of the same coin for those who believe in democracy. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Attacking the Congress and other opposition parties for raising concerns about EVMs, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday said they want to “discredit” democracy as they are unable to digest “defeat of the dynasty”.

The Minority Affairs Minister said the “glamour of victory and grace in defeat” should be two sides of the same coin for those who believe in democracy. The way the Congress and its allies are putting on a “horror show over their defeat”, makes it clear that these political parties want to make the country's democratic and constitutional system a “means of convenience”, Naqvi told reporters.

Those political parties that are continuously trying to create an atmosphere of mistrust on EVMs, had discussed the issue of credibility of EVMs and the election process for several hours in Parliament, he said, adding that they failed to present any logic or fact against the EVMs.

“Their failure and embarrassment on providing evidence against EVMs during the discussion was like 'Khoda Pahad Nikli Chuhiya' (much ado over nothing),” he said.

Naqvi alleged that after their failure in the country on the issue of EVMs, one of the Congress leaders started a campaign against EVMs abroad also. “But they failed there too. Then they approached the Supreme Court but they did not succeed even in the Supreme Court,” he said.

The “EVM vilaap mandli” wants to make “EVMs their hamper of defeat” by raising questions about Indian democracy and the election process, Naqvi said. Unable to digest “defeat of the dynasty”, they want to discredit democracy, he alleged. The BJP has been slamming the opposition, particularly the Congress, for indulging in dynastic politics.

It made several barbs at the Congress and the Gandhi family over dynastic politics during the election campaign. Naqvi claimed that opposition parties, after becoming alienated from the masses, are now involved in a conspiracy to defame the main pillar of Indian democracy by raising questions on the credible and transparent election process of the country. But, the people of the country will not allow any such conspiracy to succeed, he added.

Opposition parties Tuesday raised concerns over reports of alleged tampering of EVMs and asked the Election Commission to ensure transparency in counting. Exit polls on Sunday projected that the NDA will retain power at the Centre.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, evm, mukhtar abbas naqvi, congress, vvpat
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

The Commission is learnt to have decided to follow the established procedure of counting voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips for the mandatory five polling stations per assembly segment of each parliamentary constituency at the end of the entire counting process. (Photo: Representational image)

'No change in VVPAT counting procedure,' says EC

In the December 14 judgement, the Supreme Court had said that there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the deal. (Photo: File)

Rafale case: Petitioners file written submission in SC

The boy escaped unhurt and was rescued by the police. (Photo: Representational)

Kidnapper kills self after abducting child in Prayagraj

On January 11, the court had dismissed pleas filed by Asthana and Kumar seeking quashing of an FIR against them in the bribery case. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi HC reserves order on CBI's plea seeking extension to complete Asthana probe

MOST POPULAR

1

Xiaomi to discontinue Redmi Note 7 in India

2

Kidnapper kills self after abducting child in Prayagraj

3

Indian-origin scientist to help US troops on thought-controlled robots

4

Cops unaware for over a day that their station had been robbed

5

Japan’s sumo fans welcome Trump Trophy but wish he would sit cross-legged

more

Editors' Picks

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2019. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone looks like dream barbie doll on pink carpet

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham