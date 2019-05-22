Wednesday, May 22, 2019 | Last Update : 03:57 PM IST

India, All India

'This Lok Sabha election was like pilgrimage for me,' says PM Modi

ANI
Published : May 22, 2019, 11:45 am IST
Updated : May 22, 2019, 11:45 am IST

PM had a meeting with the members of his Council of Ministers and congratulated them for successfully working as a team for last 5 years.

The 2-hour long meeting was attended by all the ministers, who on their part congratulated PM Modi for the development works that the government did in the last five years under his leadership. (Photo: File)
 The 2-hour long meeting was attended by all the ministers, who on their part congratulated PM Modi for the development works that the government did in the last five years under his leadership. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told his ministerial colleagues that this Lok Sabha election was like a pilgrimage for him.

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said: "PM Modi said that he has seen many elections but this election's campaign did not seem like a campaign. He said it was like a pilgrimage for him."

"Terming the completion of the NDA government's tenure as a successful experiment, PM Modi said the alliance should be further strengthened," Tomar said.

PM Modi on Tuesday had a meeting with the members of his Council of Ministers and congratulated them for successfully working as a team for the last five years.

The 2-hour long meeting was attended by all the ministers, who on their part congratulated PM Modi for the development works that the government did in the last five years under his leadership.

Fully confident to return to power, Union Minister and SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur said: "We are 110 per cent forming the next government. The opposition is staring at their defeat."

On the allegations about drawbacks in electronic voting machines (EVMs), Kaur said: "When they won the Assembly polls in three states, EVMs were good for them but when the exit polls have shown their defeat, they have started blaming EVMs."

Seeking apologies for their baseless allegations against PM Modi, Giriraj Singh said: "Opposition parties should apologise to the public for their baseless allegations. They have won elections when it was conducted by EVMs in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Delhi."

Predicting more than 300 seats for BJP and 350 plus for the NDA, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said: "Scared of defeat, the opposition parties indulged in violence and bloodshed. They are not able to digest the defeat."

Union Minister and LJP president Ram Vilas Paswan also thanked PM Modi for running a strong government at the Centre for five years.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, bjp, narendra modi, harsimrat kaur, ram vilas paswan
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

The Commission is learnt to have decided to follow the established procedure of counting voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips for the mandatory five polling stations per assembly segment of each parliamentary constituency at the end of the entire counting process. (Photo: Representational image)

'No change in VVPAT counting procedure,' says EC

In the December 14 judgement, the Supreme Court had said that there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the deal. (Photo: File)

Rafale case: Petitioners file written submission in SC

The boy escaped unhurt and was rescued by the police. (Photo: Representational)

Kidnapper kills self after abducting child in Prayagraj

On January 11, the court had dismissed pleas filed by Asthana and Kumar seeking quashing of an FIR against them in the bribery case. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi HC reserves order on CBI's plea seeking extension to complete Asthana probe

MOST POPULAR

1

Xiaomi to discontinue Redmi Note 7 in India

2

Kidnapper kills self after abducting child in Prayagraj

3

Indian-origin scientist to help US troops on thought-controlled robots

4

Cops unaware for over a day that their station had been robbed

5

Japan’s sumo fans welcome Trump Trophy but wish he would sit cross-legged

more

Editors' Picks

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2019. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone looks like dream barbie doll on pink carpet

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor organised a special screening of his next, India's Most Wanted in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ashutosh Gowariker, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others attended the screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Kriti, Tara & others watch Arjun's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and others were clicked in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman-Katrina, Saif-Kareena and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Kartik, Ananya, Hrithik, Tara and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Salman-Katrina, Kareena-Taimur and others spotted in Mumbai

On Thursday, Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Natasha Dalal, Khushi Kapoor and others attended the special screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer, India's Most Wanted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Malaika, Sonam & others watch Arjun Kapoor's film

Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ajay-Tabu, Kangana, Malaika, Shahid & others clicked in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham