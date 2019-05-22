Wednesday, May 22, 2019 | Last Update : 10:53 PM IST

India, All India

Indian Air Force Rafale office broken into in France

ANI
Published : May 22, 2019, 4:48 pm IST
Updated : May 22, 2019, 4:48 pm IST

Government sources said the IAF has already briefed the Defence Ministry in this regard and French police authorities are probing the case.

The Rafale team sits in a building complex in Saint Cloud suburb of Paris and the police there is investigating the case. (Photo: Representational | AP)
 The Rafale team sits in a building complex in Saint Cloud suburb of Paris and the police there is investigating the case. (Photo: Representational | AP)

New Delhi:  Unidentified persons broke into the Indian Rafale project management team office in France on Sunday night in a possible espionage attempt to steal data related to the aircraft critical to India's national security plans.

"There was a break-in into the Indian Air Force Rafale project management team office which is located in a suburb of Paris in France. No hard disk or document has been stolen. More details are being ascertained about the motive," sources in the Indian Air Force told ANI.

The Rafale project team is headed by a Group Captain-rank officer who looks after issues related to the 36 Rafale combat aircraft, including the production timelines and training of Indian personnel who have to be trained for maintenance and flying operations of the plane, which India is acquiring.

The Rafale team sits in a building complex in Saint Cloud suburb of Paris and the police there is investigating the case.

Sources said the main aim of the break-in could have been to steal data as valuables or money are not kept in these administrative offices.

The Indian Rafale team office is in the vicinity of French Dassault Aviation office blocks.

Government sources said the Indian Air Force has already briefed the Defence Ministry in this regard and French police authorities are probing the case.

India in 2016 signed a Rs 59,800 crore agreement with France for acquiring 36 Rafale combat aircraft for meeting the shortfall in Indian Air Force squadron strength.

The incident has come after the long election season in India where allegations of corruption in the Rafale procurement were leveller by Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

The Rafale has been critical to IAF plans for securing the country against the aerial and other threats from enemy countries.

After the February 27 incident involving an aerial battle between India and Pakistan, IAF Chief BS Dhanoa had suggested that the Pakistanis would not have dared to come close to the LoC in a conflict situation if the country had Rafale planes in its inventory.

Tags: iaf, rafale jets, france, dassault aviation, break-in
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

In a statement shared on its official Twitter account, the company also said the AIB YouTube channel is ‘dead for the foreseeable future.’ (Screengrab | Twitter | AIB)

AIB says Gursimran Khamba out of company, Tanmay Bhat demoted

BJP President Amir Shah (Photo: Twitter)

'Opposition is frustrated, blaming EVMs is disrespecting mandate,' says Amit Shah

Modi, the main campaigner for the BJP, was supported by party chief Amit Shah. (Photo: File)

Election 2019: Modi addressed 142 rallies, Rahul 145 plus eight pressers

‘When you win, EVMs are alright. But when you lose, allegations about EVM manipulation arise,’ LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan said. (Photo: PTI)

Opposition sore losers, desperation over VVPAT issue indication of defeat: Paswan

MOST POPULAR

1

Virat Kohli to go into World Cup 2019 as world's number 1 batsman

2

AIB says Gursimran Khamba out of company, Tanmay Bhat demoted

3

'Prefer native food than fast food,' says Vice President

4

Iker Casillas' wife reveals this weeks after he suffered a heart attack

5

D-Day love story uncovered by DNA

more

Editors' Picks

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2019. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone looks like dream barbie doll on pink carpet

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor organised a special screening of his next, India's Most Wanted in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ashutosh Gowariker, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others attended the screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Kriti, Tara & others watch Arjun's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and others were clicked in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman-Katrina, Saif-Kareena and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Kartik, Ananya, Hrithik, Tara and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Salman-Katrina, Kareena-Taimur and others spotted in Mumbai

On Thursday, Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Natasha Dalal, Khushi Kapoor and others attended the special screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer, India's Most Wanted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Malaika, Sonam & others watch Arjun Kapoor's film

Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ajay-Tabu, Kangana, Malaika, Shahid & others clicked in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham