Wednesday, May 22, 2019 | Last Update : 03:59 PM IST

India, All India

EC wants to set new precedent of 'dark secrets', 'secluded chambers': Cong

PTI
Published : May 22, 2019, 11:33 am IST
Updated : May 22, 2019, 11:33 am IST

'If CEC can't play fair in its functioning, can it play fair in ensuring a free and fair election?,' Surjewala wrote on Twitter.

His comments came a day after the Election Commission (EC) decided not to record the dissents put forward by the members of the 'full commission', overruling Lavasa. (Photo: File)
 His comments came a day after the Election Commission (EC) decided not to record the dissents put forward by the members of the 'full commission', overruling Lavasa. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A day before the counting of the votes polled in the Lok Sabha election, the Congress on Wednesday termed as "constitutional travesty" the EC's rejection of Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa's demand that dissent notes should be recorded and alleged that the poll watchdog wanted to set a new precedent of "dark secrets" and "secluded chambers" in performing its duties.

"A Constitutional travesty! ECI wants to set a new precedent of 'dark secrets' & 'secluded chambers' in doing its constitutional duties. If CEC can't play fair in its functioning, can it play fair in ensuring a free & fair election?," Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala wrote on Twitter.

His comments came a day after the Election Commission (EC) decided not to record the dissents put forward by the members of the "full commission", overruling Lavasa.

On Tuesday, the poll panel rejected with a majority vote Lavasa's demand that dissent notes should be recorded in its orders on model code violations, days after the simmering tension within the EC over the issue came out in the open.

The "full commission" of the panel, comprising Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and two other members -- Lavasa and Sushil Chandra -- deliberated on the contentious issue, after which the EC said dissent notes and minority views would remain part of the records but would not be part of its orders. Lavasa had dissented on a series of clean chits given by the EC to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah on their speeches during the election campaign.

As his demand for recording his dissent notes in EC's orders was not met, Lavasa recused himself from cases relating to violations of the Model Code of Conduct. The counting of votes for the just-concluded, seven-phased Lok Sabha polls will be taken up on Thursday.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, randeep surjewala, congress, election commission
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

The Commission is learnt to have decided to follow the established procedure of counting voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips for the mandatory five polling stations per assembly segment of each parliamentary constituency at the end of the entire counting process. (Photo: Representational image)

'No change in VVPAT counting procedure,' says EC

In the December 14 judgement, the Supreme Court had said that there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the deal. (Photo: File)

Rafale case: Petitioners file written submission in SC

The boy escaped unhurt and was rescued by the police. (Photo: Representational)

Kidnapper kills self after abducting child in Prayagraj

On January 11, the court had dismissed pleas filed by Asthana and Kumar seeking quashing of an FIR against them in the bribery case. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi HC reserves order on CBI's plea seeking extension to complete Asthana probe

MOST POPULAR

1

Xiaomi to discontinue Redmi Note 7 in India

2

Kidnapper kills self after abducting child in Prayagraj

3

Indian-origin scientist to help US troops on thought-controlled robots

4

Cops unaware for over a day that their station had been robbed

5

Japan’s sumo fans welcome Trump Trophy but wish he would sit cross-legged

more

Editors' Picks

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2019. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone looks like dream barbie doll on pink carpet

more

ALSO FROMLife

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 7.

Cannes Film Festival Day 7: Celebs put on a display of dazzling dresses

The Cambridges were pictured on a relaxed trip as a family to Kate's Back to Nature garden at the Chelsea Flower Show. (Photo: AP)

The Cambridges reconnect with nature

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 6.

Cannes Film Festival Day 6: Bollywood celebs put their best foot forward

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas made a dazzling appearance of the red carpet. She wore an off-shoulder ruffled Georges Hobeika dress. She wore beautiful Chopard jewels with the dreamy dress. (Photo: Instagram @priyankachopra)

Cannes Film Festival Day 5: Global stars dazzle on the red carpet

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham