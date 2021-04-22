Thursday, Apr 22, 2021 | Last Update : 03:15 PM IST

Over 3.14L new COVID-19 cases in India, world's biggest single-day spike

PTI
Published : Apr 22, 2021, 12:17 pm IST
Updated : Apr 22, 2021, 12:17 pm IST

The death toll increased to 1,84,657 with a record 2,104 new fatalities

A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, near Kashmere Gate in New Delhi. (PTI)
  A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, near Kashmere Gate in New Delhi. (PTI)

New Delhi: India registered over 3.14 lakh new coronavirus cases in a day, the highest-ever single-day count recorded in any country, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,59,30,965.

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday, a total of 3,14,835 fresh infections were registered in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll increased to 1,84,657 with a record 2,104 new fatalities.

 

The national COVID-19 recovery rate fell below 85 percent.

Registering a steady increase for the 43rd day in a row, the active cases have increased to 22,91,428 comprising 14.38 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 84.46 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,34, 54,880. The case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.16 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past  60 lakh on September 28,  70 lakh on  October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,  90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.

 

According to the ICMR, 27,27,05,103 samples have been tested up to April 21 with 16,51,711 samples being tested on Wednesday.

The 2,104 new fatalities include 568 from Maharashtra,  249 from Delhi, 193 from Chhattisgarh, 187 from Uttar Pradesh, 125 from Gujarat and ,116 from Karnataka.

A total of 1,84,657 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 61,911 from Maharashtra, 13,762 from Karnataka,13,258 from Tamil Nadu, 12,887 from Delhi, 10,710 from West Bengal, 10,346 from Uttar Pradesh, 8,114 from Punjab and 7,510 from Andhra Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

 

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

