Wednesday, Apr 22, 2020 | Last Update : 11:24 AM IST

India, All India

Octogenarian who tested covid positive infects family members

THE ASIAN AGE. | MADDY DEEKHSITH
Published : Apr 22, 2020, 11:12 am IST
Updated : Apr 22, 2020, 11:12 am IST

Covid-19 teams have quarantined as many 36 persons living the same premises

Motorists drive past a coronavirus-themed globe kept at a traffic junction during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Hyderabad. PTI Photo
 Motorists drive past a coronavirus-themed globe kept at a traffic junction during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Hyderabad. PTI Photo

Hyderabad: An 87-year-old man in Neredmet tested positive for Covid-19 after visiting Gandhi and Care hospitals for a routine pneumonia check-up. He transmitted the infection to his 80-year-old wife and grand-daughter.
The couple did not have any travel history or contact with Tablighi Jamaat congregation returness.

Acting on a tip off, Covid-19 teams have quarantined as many 36 persons living the same premises and they were sent to Nature Cure Hospital in Begumpet for isolation and declared Siri Colony as a containment zone. All of them were tested, and about 15 have returned negative. They have been sent to home quarantine.

According to officials deputed on Covid-19 duty in Malkajgiri, the octogenarian, accompanied by his son, was taken in a personal vehicle for a routine check-up to Care Hospital and Gandhi Hospital on Saturday. However, when Covid-19 teams conducted a test, the man tested positive, as also his wife and grand-daughter. The man’s son and daughter-in-law, residing in the same house tested negative.

“Since his son is a military person and daughter-in-law is young, their immune system resisted the infection,” authorities said.

Moreover, another three persons tested Covid-19 positive in Sadullahnagar in Moul Ali and Jawaharnagar East in Malkajgiri. Over 100 people were sent to home quarantine in the circle and three areas were declared containment zones. Home quarantine for all them will end on May 1.

“Despite our best efforts, people have been stepping out for silly reasons in the containment and non-containment zones. Armed with a medical prescription, a few persons have been coming out purchase a single tablet, salt and other things. For instance, three persons stepped out of their houses to purchase a BP tablet. We have been toiling 24/7 to contain the deadly virus. If the public does not co-operate, more containment zones will emerge in the city,” said a top official on Covid-19 duty.

Tags: covid-19 in telangana, covid-19 containment zones

Latest From India

As per the orders issued on Monday, advertisement-related structures that stand 15 feet above the ground level will be removed once their license period is over. File Photo

Hyderabad skylines to get a makeover without hoardings

Picture of a highway (PTI photo)

Palghar mob lynching: No Muslim arrested, says Deshmukh

Sanitation workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) kit at Defence colony in New Delhi. PTI photo

115 families at President's Estate isolated as sanitation worker's kin tests positive

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray

Palghar mob lynching: Uddhav under pressure to punish policemen

MOST POPULAR

1

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

2

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

3

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

4

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

5

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham