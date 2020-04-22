Wednesday, Apr 22, 2020 | Last Update : 03:50 PM IST

21 people, including a three-year-old child, from Moradabad test COVID-19 positive

ANI
Published : Apr 22, 2020, 1:16 pm IST
Updated : Apr 22, 2020, 1:16 pm IST

A total of 19,984 confirmed cases have been reported in India including 640 deaths

Representational image (PTI)
Moradabad: As many as 21 persons from Moradabad, including 2 women and a three-year-old child, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday night.

The tests were conducted at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow after the swab samples of the patients were referred by CMO, Moradabad.

A total of 1,294 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from the state of Uttar Pradesh, as per the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 140 have been cured and discharged, while 20 persons have succumbed to coronavirus.

A total of 19,984 confirmed cases have been reported in India including 640 deaths. 3,870 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

