Tuesday, Mar 22, 2022 | Last Update : 04:44 AM IST

  India   All India  22 Mar 2022  Sitharaman defends EPFO interest rate
India, All India

Sitharaman defends EPFO interest rate

PTI
Published : Mar 22, 2022, 12:12 am IST
Updated : Mar 22, 2022, 12:22 am IST

Union finance minister was replying to a debate in the Rajya Sabha on the supplementary spending for the current fiscal

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)
 Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)

New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday defended a proposal to cut interest rate paid on employees’ provident fund deposits to over four-decade low of 8.1 per cent, saying the rate is dictated by today’s realities where interest rate on other small saving instruments was even lower.

Replying to a debate in the Rajya Sabha on the supplementary spending for the current fiscal, she said the decision to lower rate was taken by the central board of the provident fund managing body EPFO, which has representatives of all stakeholders, including trade unions. On excess spending approval being sought, she said that the government has borne higher cost of urea, and not passed it on to farmers.

 

Tags: finance minister nirmala sitharaman, employees’ provident funds
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. (Twitter)

Pushkar Singh Dhami has been elected as the legislature party leader

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding a virtual summit, March 21, 2022. (AP)

PM Narendra Modi held an hour-long virtual summit along with Australian PM

The incident is currently under investigation and a relief flight is being arranged to transport passengers onwards to Doha. (Representational image: AFP)

Qatar Airways diverts Delhi-Doha flight to Karachi after smoke indication

Goa caretaker Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (PTI file image)

BJP to announce name of next Goa CM, stake claim to form govt

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham