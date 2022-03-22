Tuesday, Mar 22, 2022 | Last Update : 11:24 AM IST

Single-day rise of 1,581 fresh COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths in India

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a child in the age group of 12-14 years, in the presence of Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian (C), at Kanyakumari Medical College & Hospital. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: India reported a single-day rise of 1,581 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 4,30,10,971, while the active cases further declined to 23,913, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,16,543, with 33 daily fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am stated.

 

A reduction of 1,193 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.28 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.39 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 5,68,471 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 78.36 crore cumulative tests.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,70,515, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

 

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 181.56 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore cases on May 4 last and 3 crore on June 23.

