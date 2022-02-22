Navy showcases latest indigenous acquisitions during Fleet Review

The president said it was a matter of pride that India was marching ahead with indigenization of its military systems

Visakhapatnam: Indian Navy showcased its strength and its latest acquisitions in Bay of Bengal off Visakhapatnam during President’s Fleet Review on Monday. President Ramnath Kovind, who along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and senior naval officers reviewed the fleet.



The president said it was a matter of pride that India was marching ahead with indigenization of its military systems. The Navy is becoming increasingly self-reliant and being at the forefront of the ‘Make in India’ initiative, he noted.

"I am happy to know that 70 per cent of the contents of several warships and submarines under construction in various public and private shipyards across the country are indigenously built. It is a matter of great pride that India has built nuclear submarines and soon we would have our indigenously built aircraft carrier, ‘Vikrant’, joining the service,’’ he said.

The President added that the development of indigenous naval shipbuilding capabilities was an impressive contribution to the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative of the central government.

After a 21-Gun Salute and Ceremonial Guard of Honour, the President embarked on the Presidential yacht, INS Sumitra. It is an indigenously built Naval offshore patrol vessel designated as the Presidential yacht.

The Yacht sailed past 44 ships from the Navy, Coast Guard, SCI and the ministry of earth sciences lined up in four columns at the anchorage off Visakhapatnam, exhibiting the nation’s maritime power.



A spectacular fly past was part of the static review of the fleet. During the final stage of the review, a mobile column of warships and submarines carried out high-speed steam past alongside the Presidential yacht.

Several enthralling waterfront activities -- parade of sails, search and rescue demonstration at sea, aerobatics by Hawk aircraft and water para-jumps by the elite Marine Commandos (MARCOS) had the guests mesmerized.

As the presidential yacht passed between the review columns, each ship dressed in full regalia and manned by her ship’s company saluted the President with traditional “Three Jais” in a demonstration of its full allegiance to the country and the Supreme Commander.

The President also witnessed demonstrations in the form of a composite flypast by 55 aircraft including Chetaks, ALH, Sea Kings, KAMOVs, Dorniers, IL-38SD, P8I, Hawks and MiG 29K. The review was followed by the release of a special First Day Cover and a commemorative stamp by the President in the presence of defence minister Rajnath Singh and minister of state for communication Devusinh J Chauhan.