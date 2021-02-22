Monday, Feb 22, 2021 | Last Update : 12:59 PM IST

  India   All India  22 Feb 2021  Elgar case: Varavara Rao gets interim bail for 6 months
India, All India

Elgar case: Varavara Rao gets interim bail for 6 months

PTI
Published : Feb 22, 2021, 12:54 pm IST
Updated : Feb 22, 2021, 12:54 pm IST

The HC said if it did not grant Rao medical bail, it would be abdicating its duty to protect the principles of human rights

Rao has been in custody since August 28, 2018, awaiting trial in the case. (DC file Photo)
 Rao has been in custody since August 28, 2018, awaiting trial in the case. (DC file Photo)

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday granted interim bail for six months to ailing poet Varavara Rao on medical grounds.

Rao, 82, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), is currently undergoing treatment in the Mumbai-based Nanavati Hospital where he had been admitted by the Maharashtra government following the high court's intervention.

 

Rao has been in custody since August 28, 2018, awaiting trial in the case.

A bench of Justices S S Shinde and Manish Pitale ordered that Rao be discharged from the hospital, depending on his current health condition, and released on bail immediately after his discharge.

The HC said if it did not grant Rao medical bail, it would be abdicating its duty to protect the principles of human rights, and a citizen's fundamental rights to life and health.

The bench also imposed stringent conditions in Rao's bail, including a direction to him to stay within the jurisdiction of the Mumbai NIA court for the period he is out on bail.

Rao will have to submit his passport before the NIA court, and he has been forbidden to establish any contact with his co-accused in the case.

 

He will also have to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of the like amount.

On February 1, the HC closed all arguments in the case and reserved its verdict on Rao's medical bail plea and his wife Hemlatha's writ petition that alleged a breach of his fundamental rights due to inadequate medical care and his continued incarceration.

The case pertains to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which, the police claimed, triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial located on the outskirts of the western Maharashtra city.

The police have also alleged that the conclave was organised by people with alleged Maoist links.

 

Tags: poet varavara rao, elgar parishad-maoist links case, bombay hc granted interim bail to varavara rao, national investigation agency
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy (ANI)

Puducherry CM Narayanasamy loses confidence vote, Congress government falls

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (PTI)

CBI summons Mamata kin in coal scandal

Tiger spotted in Kumrum Bheem-Asifabad district in Telangana

Maneater tiger A2 from Maharashtra might be in Telangana for love

The joint statement issued on Sunday on the Corps Commanders meeting said that the two sides positively appraised the smooth completion of LAC in the Western Secto in the Pangong Lake area. (Representational Image: PTI)

India, China push for steady pullback

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham