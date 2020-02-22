Saturday, Feb 22, 2020 | Last Update : 04:30 AM IST

Sharjeel in Assam cops custody over cut-off Northeast remark

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Feb 22, 2020, 2:50 am IST
Updated : Feb 22, 2020, 2:50 am IST

e was handed over to the Assam Police team who has been in New Delhi for the past few days, by the Patiala House court on Wednesday.

Sharjeel Imam
 Sharjeel Imam

Guwahati: Assam Police here on Friday started interrogation of Sharjeel Imam who was arrested in January for his alleged seditious comments like “Assam should be cut off from rest of India” during the anti-CAA protests held at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. A team of crime branch, which brought Sharjeel on Thursday by Rajdhani Express to Guwahati, produced him before the chief judicial magistrate court, which on Friday remanded him to four-day police custody.

Taking cognisance to the remark which went viral on social media, Assam police had registered a case against Sharjeel Imam on the basis of the audio clip. He was handed over to the Assam Police team who has been in New Delhi for the past few days, by the Patiala House court on Wednesday.

Informing that police would try to find out his connections in Assam, security sources said that investigation officer was also trying to find out if Sharjeel Imam had visited the state in past also. Guwahati police commissioner M P Gupta told reporters that a team of crime branch has been entrusted with the responsibility to find out the circumstances and conspiracy behind his “cut-off northeast” remarks.

