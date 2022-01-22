Saturday, Jan 22, 2022 | Last Update : 07:42 PM IST

India records 3.37 lakh new infections, active COVID cases highest in 237 days

PTI
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Updated : Jan 22, 2022, 10:25 am IST

The active cases comprise 5.43 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.31 per cent

Supervisors handle absorbent strips of Coviself Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kits to self-test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at the Mylab Discovery Solutions manufacturing facility in Lonavla, Mumbai. (Punit PARANJPE / AFP)
 Supervisors handle absorbent strips of Coviself Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kits to self-test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at the Mylab Discovery Solutions manufacturing facility in Lonavla, Mumbai. (Punit PARANJPE / AFP)

New Delhi: India added 3,37,704 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,89,03,731, which includes 10,050 cases of the Omicron variant, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The active cases have increased to 21,13,365, the highest in 237 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,88,884 with 488 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

There has been a 3.69 per cent increase in Omicron cases since Friday, the ministry said.

The active cases comprise 5.43 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.31 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 17.22 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 16.65 per cent.

The data stated that 71.34 crore tests have been conducted so far and 19,60,954 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

So far, 161.16 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, it said

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. India crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23 last year. 

 

