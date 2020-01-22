Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020 | Last Update : 08:13 AM IST

India, All India

Keep protesting, CAA to stay: Amit Shah

PTI
Published : Jan 22, 2020, 7:30 am IST
Updated : Jan 22, 2020, 7:30 am IST

Minister challenges Rahul, Mamata to debate, says temple work to start within 3 months.

Union home minister Amit Shah during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Union home minister Amit Shah during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Attacking the Opposition for “misleading” people on the Citizenship Amendment Act, Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the law will not be scrapped despite the protests over it.

Addressing a rally in support of the CAA, Mr Shah also declared that the construction of a Ram temple “touching the skies” in Ayodhya will begin within three months.

The minister accused the Congress of not implementing the suggestions that came from its own leaders in the past on gra-nting citizenship to mino-rity Hindus in Pakistan, Bangladesh (then East Pakistan) and Afghan-istan after Partition.

He also targeted West Bengal chief minister and Trinamul Congress leader Mamata Banerjee, saying she is now opposing Indian citizenship for dalit Bengalis.

At the same meeting, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath alleged that the Congress is shelling out money for “arson” and protests over the CAA.

Mr Shah said there is no provision in the amended law for taking anyone’s citizenship away. “A canard is being spread against the CAA by the Congress, SP, BSP, and Trinamul Congress.”

The CAA is a law to grant citizenship, he added.

“I want to say that irrespective of the protests it will not be withdrawn,” he added.

Mr Shah challenged Opposition leaders to hold a discussion with him on the CAA at a public forum.

He named Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party’s Mayawati and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee while throwing the challenge.

“If any clause of the CAA takes away the citizenship of anyone, including Muslims, they can tell me. The agitations and sit-ins, which are being organised in the country against it, are wrong,” he said.

“The Congress has become blind due to vote bank politics,” he said and also blamed the party for Partition.

“Rahul baba open your ears and listen carefully. Because of the sins of your party in 1947, the country’s partition on religious basis was accepted.” Mentioning figures, he said the proportion of Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains in Pakistan and Bangladesh dropped drastically after Partition.

“Where have they gone? They were either killed, converted or came to India as refugees. These blind people cannot see that atrocities were committed on crores of people,” he said.

Mr Shah asked Opposition parties where they were when “crores of people were killed” in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh on the basis of religion.

He said five lakh pandits were displaced from Kashmir, “but these parties did not utter a word”.

“Now, because of PM Modi, a new chapter has begun in the lives of these people,” he said.

Mr Shah referred to the recent Supreme Court verdict that allows the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed Ayodhya site. The crowd cheered when he said the construction will begin in three months.

Accusing the Opposition of speaking the language of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the BJP leader said, “I don’t know what relation they have with Khan.”

Mr Shah claimed that Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel and Indira Gandhi advocated citizenship to Hindus from Pakistan but their Congress Party never implemented the suggestion.

On Mamata Banerjee, he charged, “She was demanding citizenship for dalit Bengalis. Now when the citizenship is being given to them, she has problems.”

Mr Shah claimed that during the Rajasthan Assembly elections, the Congress had advocated citizenship to Hindus from Pakistan.

The CAA allows easier citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Parsis and Jains who entered India from three neighbouring countries before 2015 after facing religious persecution. Muslim migrants don’t figure on this list.

Tags: citizenship amendment act, amit shah

Latest From India

Sources said that now a request for proposal (RFP) will be issued and the bids submitted will be evaluated. (Representational Image)

Adani out of race from mega submarine project

Out of the 25.25 kgs, around 20 kgs alone were in Juber’s possession while the rest was with Faiyazuddin.

Heroin worth Rs 100cr seized by police in north Kolkata

The gang was making roughly Rs 15 crores a month on ticket bookings using illegal softwares.

Rail ticket racket busted, terror links being probed

Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI )

Resolution against CAA in WB soon

MOST POPULAR

1

Massive Apple leak reveals breakthrough iPhone 12 features

2

Apple’s gorgeous new iPhone needs to be a success in India

3

Warning! These 30 top Android camera apps may be secretly spying on you

4

Apple iPhone shock price upgrade revealed

5

Prototype plant can churn moondust to produce oxygen

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham