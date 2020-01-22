Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020 | Last Update : 08:13 AM IST

India, All India

Heroin worth Rs 100cr seized by police in north Kolkata

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 22, 2020, 7:04 am IST
Updated : Jan 22, 2020, 7:04 am IST

Juber works as local hawker while Faiyazuddin is an agricultural labour.

Out of the 25.25 kgs, around 20 kgs alone were in Juber’s possession while the rest was with Faiyazuddin.
 Out of the 25.25 kgs, around 20 kgs alone were in Juber’s possession while the rest was with Faiyazuddin.

Kolkata: In what appeared to be the highest value of drugs haul in the Eastern region, the special task force (STF) of the Kolkata Police seized a consignment of heroin worth over Rs 100 crores in the city in the early hours of Tuesday and arrested two members of an inter-state drug cartel.

The two accused were Juber (40), a drug dealer from Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh and his counterpart Moulana Faiyazuddin (49) from Thoubal in Manipur. Juber works as local hawker while Faiyazuddin is an agricultural labour. Both act as carriers for the dealers in UP and Northeast.

The duo was caught by the STF’s anti-terrorism team at around 1.35 am from Paikpara in Tala of North Kolkata following a tip-off. Around 25.255 kgs of heroin in small packets were recovered from the duo during a search. Out of the 25.25 kgs, around 20 kgs alone were in Juber’s possession while the rest was with Faiyazuddin.

DCP (STF) Pradeep Kumar Yadav said, “The price of such a huge quanity of Heroin is around Rs 75-105 crores in the international grey market. This is amongst the biggest seizures of heroin in West Bengal and North East also.”

Tags: special task force, heroin

Latest From India

Union home minister Amit Shah during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Keep protesting, CAA to stay: Amit Shah

Sources said that now a request for proposal (RFP) will be issued and the bids submitted will be evaluated. (Representational Image)

Adani out of race from mega submarine project

The gang was making roughly Rs 15 crores a month on ticket bookings using illegal softwares.

Rail ticket racket busted, terror links being probed

Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI )

Resolution against CAA in WB soon

MOST POPULAR

1

Massive Apple leak reveals breakthrough iPhone 12 features

2

Apple’s gorgeous new iPhone needs to be a success in India

3

Warning! These 30 top Android camera apps may be secretly spying on you

4

Apple iPhone shock price upgrade revealed

5

Prototype plant can churn moondust to produce oxygen

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham