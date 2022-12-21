Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022 | Last Update : 11:53 AM IST

  India   All India  21 Dec 2022  Popularise millets: PM Modi tells BJP MPs
India, All India

Popularise millets: PM Modi tells BJP MPs

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Dec 21, 2022, 8:16 am IST
Updated : Dec 21, 2022, 8:16 am IST

Modi also asked the BJP MPs during the parliamentary party meeting to promote sports meets with a special focus on Indian games like kabaddi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi having special millet lunch in Parliament. (Twitter)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi having special millet lunch in Parliament. (Twitter)

New Delhi: Emphasizing India’s position as a major millet crop producing country globally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that making millets, grown by most small farmers in the country, popular amounts to serving the country. Mr Modi also asked the BJP MPs during the parliamentary party meeting to promote sports meets with a special focus on Indian games like kabaddi.

Noting that the UN has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millet on his government’s request, the Prime Minister called for making the bouquet of grains high in nutrition a popular choice of food for people.

He pointed out that over 85 per cent of small farmers in the country grow millets in large numbers, so an increase in the consumption of these grains will help them financially.

The government also hosted a millet lunch for MPs.

Tags: prime minister modi, millets, millet farmers
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padyatris during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Follow COVID protocols or suspend Bharat Jodo Yatra: Health minister to Rahul

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will review the COVID-19 situation on Wednesday in view of a fresh spurt in cases in some countries . (PTI file image)

Centre's COVID review meeting today amid spurt in cases in US, China

Taj Mahal (ANI)

Taj Mahal gets Rs 1 crore water bill, Rs 1.40 lakh property tax

Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)

BJP, Opposition slug it out in Parliament over Kharge's jibe

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham