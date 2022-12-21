Popularise millets: PM Modi tells BJP MPs

Modi also asked the BJP MPs during the parliamentary party meeting to promote sports meets with a special focus on Indian games like kabaddi

New Delhi: Emphasizing India’s position as a major millet crop producing country globally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that making millets, grown by most small farmers in the country, popular amounts to serving the country. Mr Modi also asked the BJP MPs during the parliamentary party meeting to promote sports meets with a special focus on Indian games like kabaddi.

Noting that the UN has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millet on his government’s request, the Prime Minister called for making the bouquet of grains high in nutrition a popular choice of food for people.

He pointed out that over 85 per cent of small farmers in the country grow millets in large numbers, so an increase in the consumption of these grains will help them financially.

The government also hosted a millet lunch for MPs.