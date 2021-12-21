Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021 | Last Update : 03:53 PM IST

  PM reaches Prayagraj, to transfer Rs 1,000 cr to SHGs benefitting 16 lakh women
PM reaches Prayagraj, to transfer Rs 1,000 cr to SHGs benefitting 16 lakh women

ANI
Published : Dec 21, 2021, 1:36 pm IST
Updated : Dec 21, 2021, 1:36 pm IST

PM will also transfer over Rs. 20 crores to more than one lakh beneficiaries under the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received the Prime Minister at Prayagraj. (ANI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received the Prime Minister at Prayagraj. (ANI)

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj where he will address a programme which will be attended by over two lakh women.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received the Prime Minister at Prayagraj.

 

Prime Minister Modi will transfer around Rs 1,000 crore in the bank accounts of Self Help Groups (SHGs), benefitting around 16 lakh women members of the SHGs.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), this transfer is being done under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM), with 80,000 SHGs receiving Community Investment Fund (CIF) of Rs 1.10 lakh per SHG and 60,000 SHGs receiving Revolving Fund of Rs 15,000 per SHG.

The programme will also witness the Prime Minister encouraging Business Correspondent-Sakhis (BC-Sakhis), by transferring Rs 4,000 as the first month's stipend in the account of 20,000 BC-Sakhis.

 

When BC-Sakhis commence their work as providers of doorstep financial services at the grassroots level, they are paid a stipend of Rs 4,000 for six months, so that they get stabilized in their work and then start earning through the commission on transactions, the PMO informed.

During the programme, PM Modi will also be transferring a total amount of over 20 crores to more than one lakh beneficiaries under the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme. The Scheme provides conditional cash transfer to a girl child at different stages of her life. The total transfer is Rs 15,000 per beneficiary.

"The stages are at birth (Rs 2,000), on completing one-year complete vaccination (Rs 1,000), on admission in class-I (Rs 2,000), On admission in class-VI (Rs 2,000), on admission in class-IX (Rs 3,000), on admission in any degree or diploma course after passing class X or XII (Rs 5,000)," it added.

 

In addition, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of 202 Supplementary Nutrition Manufacturing Units. These units are being funded by the Self Help Groups and will be constructed at the cost of approximately Rs 1 crore for one unit.

These units will supply Supplementary Nutrition under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) in 600 blocks of the state, the PMO said in its release

